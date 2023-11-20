Sparkle with Missoma’s early Black Friday deals

On the lookout for some dazzling deals on jewellery? See the exclusive deal Missoma has in store for you this Black Friday.

A favourite of celebrities and influencers alike, Missoma has uniquely handcrafted, responsibly sourced, and designed-in-house pieces for everyone. From classic pearls and gemstones to contemporary shapes and textures, there’s something for every occasion and mood. But hurry, this offer won’t last long.

For a limited time only, you can get up to 30% off selected jewellery at Missoma by using the code INDEPENDENT30 at checkout. This means you can shop the brand’s collaborations with fashion icons such as Harris Reed, Lucy Williams, and Savi for a fraction of the price.

(Missoma)

This is a rare opportunity to get your hands on some of the best jewellery on the market for a bargain price.

For 24 glorious hours, from 8am on the 20th of November to 6am on the 21st of November, the code INDEPENDENT30 is your golden ticket to a world of beauty and savings. Get ready to dive into the brilliant universe of Missoma with a secret VIP promotion, 24 hours early access to Black Friday deals, and an irresistible 30% off sitewide, including fine jewellery and bestsellers.

Head to Missoma to find your perfect piece and use code INDEPENDENT30 to get 30% off.

Let’s explore some of the exquisite pieces awaiting you during this exclusive event.

Ridge Heart Charm Necklace – Was £159.00. Exclusive price for you: £127.20

(Missoma)

As seen on Margot Robbie in the iconic Barbie Movie, the Ridge Heart Charm Necklace is a symbol of elegance and sophistication. During the Black Friday Sale, this coveted piece can be yours with a delightful 20% off. Don’t miss the chance to embrace a touch of Hollywood glamour in your everyday style.

Get the Ridge Heart Charm Pendant now with code INDEPENDENT30.

Lucy Williams Square Black Onyx Charm Mini Hoop Earrings – Was £125.00, now £87.50

(Missoma)

These Mini Hoop Earrings, a timeless creation from the Lucy Williams collection, are a must-have for anyone who’s fashion-loving. With a 30% discount, you can now get this classic style for under £90. From day to night, these earrings effortlessly transition with you, adorned with cubic zirconia pavé mini hoops and square black onyx charms – the embodiment of the protection stone. A gem from the most recent Lucy Williams launch with Missoma, ensuring you stay ahead of the fashion curve.

Claim your 30% off with code INDEPENDENT30 and get your Lucy Williams Mini Hoops.

Molten Large Open Stud Earrings – was £109.00, now £76.30

(Missoma)

Spotted on Sienna Miller this summer, the Molten Large Open Stud Earrings are a testament to Missoma’s enduring popularity among celebrities. Now, you have the chance to capture the essence of Hollywood style at an irresistible price. Whether you prefer the warm glow of gold or the timeless elegance of silver, these studs are a versatile addition to your jewellery collection.

Get the Sienna Miller look with these Molten Stud Earrings, and use code INDEPENDENT30.

Articulated Beaded Waterfall Stud Earrings - Was £145.00, now £101.50

(Missoma)

Make a statement with the Articulated Beaded Waterfall Stud Earrings.

These stunning studs feature rounded beads that gracefully graduate in size, creating a captivating waterfall effect. Let them take centre stage as they move and flow in your ear stack, adding a touch of drama and sophistication to your ensemble.

Buy the Beaded Waterfall Studs now, and use code INDEPENDENT30

So what are you waiting for? Head over to Missoma and start browsing their incredible range of products from the simple to the sophisticated and statement-making.

(Missoma)

But be quick. Bestsellers will be flying off the shelves on day one, so seize this opportunity to shop today. Use code INDEPENDENT30 for 24 hours of unparalleled access to Missoma’s Black Friday Sale – an event that promises to redefine your jewellery collection. Don’t miss out on the chance to adorn yourself with timeless elegance, responsibly crafted by Missoma. Get ready to elevate your style, make a statement, and indulge in the allure of sustainable luxury.

Mark your calendars and set your alarms – the countdown to the exclusive Missoma Black Friday Sale starts now.

Ready to sparkle with Missoma? Shop now and get 30% off selected items with exclusive code INDEPENDENT30.