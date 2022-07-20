Spencer Matthews ‘got rejected in front of a big crowd’ trying to jump airport queue

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews has revealed that he “got rejected in front of a big crowd” while trying to jump an airport queue.

Matthews, 33, spoke about the experience on the latest episode of his podcast Spencer & Vogue, which he hosts with wife Vogue Williams, 36.

During the episode, which was recorded during their vacation in Sotogrande, Spain, the reality TV personality said he had tried to get around a long queue for an early-morning flight from Malaga to Barcelona to make it in time for a friend’s wedding.

He estimated that there were around 300 people queuing at airport security and said he attempted to go down a line with no one in it, which he appeared to have done successfully before.

“Tried to do my queue jump-y thing and go down like the queue with no-one in it [but] because there was somebody manning the front of the queue [I] got rejected in front of a big crowd,” he said.

He insisted he “couldn’t care less... half the time it works and you literally walk off laughing, and the people at the back of the queue are like s***, I should have done that. But I literally couldn’t care less, the guy was like ‘you’ve gotta join the queue’, so I was like, alright.”

Williams, with whom Matthews has three children, commented: “That’s why I never wanna do it, that’s so embarassing.”

Matthews continued to gripe about the issues he faced during his speech, but later said the wedding was “fantastic”.