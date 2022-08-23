Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Kay, girlfriend of the late University of Oregon football player Spencer Webb, has announced that she’s pregnant, one month after the athlete’s death.

The 30-year-old shared her big news on Instagram on Monday, as she posted two images of herself looking up and holding a picture frame, which had her baby’s sonogram in it. Her sign reads: “Coming Soon, Baby Webb.”

Kay’s post also included a screenshot of a text exchange between her and Webb, where he expressed how much he wanted his girlfriend to get pregnant. The final image of the series featured a group of white balloons, one of which reads: “Me and you forever [love] Chicken.”

In the caption, she went on to emphasis how much Webb wanted to be a parent and noted how their child is a “piece” of him.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one,” she wrote. “All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going.”

“I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you,” she concluded, tagging Webb’s Instagram account.

Webb died at the age of 22 on 13 July, after hitting his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon, authorities said. He was found about 100 yards down a steep trail at Triangle Lake. The football player’s death appeared to be accidental.

The social media star, who had more than 550,000 followers on TikTok, was expected to play his fifth football season in the fall.

Oregon’s head football coach, Dan Lanning, acknowledged Webb’s death on Twitter at the time, writing: “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

Kay also shared a touching tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram, following his accident. In the caption of her post, she expressed what she learned from her partner and how much admired how he put other people before himself.

“My best friend, my twin flame, the love of my life. I’ve never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it’s like to be cherished and valued and seen for me. We had so many big plans,” she wrote. “I don’t know where to go from here but I know you’ll be watching over me keeping me strong.”

The musical artist continued: “You always put everybody else before yourself and I’ll try to hold the same kindness in my heart…from this life to the next one baby I love you so much and I’ll find you again.”