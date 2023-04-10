Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A flight attendant for Spirit Airlines has sparked a debate for her announcement about why the plane doesn’t offer certain amenities, including outlets and ear plugs.

Last month, a traveller, who goes by the username @cali.style.trucking, shared a video of the attendant on his Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles, California. In the clip, the attendant is standing next to one of the plane’s phones and making a sarcastic announcement about the budget airline’s flight.

“Just a heads up, hi. No, we do not have sockets for you to plug up your phone,” she said. “Because if we did, this is Spirit and we will charge you.”

As the passengers on the plane laughed at the flight attendant’s remarks, she continued the bit and said that the plane didn’t have blankets or reclining seats.

The worker smiled before asking passengers to respond to her next comment about the plane’s amenities.

“And no, we do not have earplugs for you. Because if we did, y’all know this is Spirit and we would do what?” she asked, before leaning her phone towards the passengers in their seats.

After a few people softly responded to the question, the flight attendant chimed in again and said: “Come on y’all, if we had it we would charge you and give you something to complain about.”

She claimed that while she “wished” that she could give passengers “all” that they wanted on flights, the airline “unfortunately did not have it”.

The flight attendant then noted that Spirit would not be accepting cash for in-flight purchases before joking about what she’d do if given cash.

“I can only accept your cash to pay my bills, I promise you if you want to do that I will not stop you,” she said. “But for Spirit, we need card, we need a tap to pay, Google Pay, Apple Pay. One way or another, we just want you to pay.”

She concluded her announcement by encouraging passengers to “sit back, relax, and enjoy” their flight to California.

@cali.style.trucking posted another video of the flight attendant making an announcement where she claimed that the only thing “free” on the flight was “ice”.

As of 10 April, the two videos have more than 283,000 views and many comments praising the flight attendant’s comedic remarks.

“She needs a promotion immediately,” one wrote, while another added: “We love her.”

A third wrote: “This is why I love Spirit, love their sense of humour”

Other viewers shared their opinions about travelling with the inexpensive airline company.

“When I fly Spirit, which isn’t often, it ain’t for luxury,” one wrote. “It’s because they’re cheap. I’ll bring my own water and snacks, thanks.”

Another agreed: “Bring your own blanket, charge your electronics and bring your own snacks from home. Spirit is best for cheap quickie flights.”

In contrast, some people criticised the flight attendant’s humour.

One person said: “I bet she got fired.”

“It’s true but this is still unprofessional,” another said.

Spirit Airlines serves “more than 90 destinations across the US, Latin America and the Caribbean” and is known for its “low fares,” according to its official website. Notably, there are a limited amount of amenities on flights. There are no complimentary snacks or drinks offered, but they can be bought at an addition cost, according to the airline.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Spirit for comment.