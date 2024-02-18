Jump to content

Centrist Dad

Is my child trolling me with his sports fan choices?

A shared love of cricket and football isn’t as simple as it could be for Will Gore and his son

Sunday 18 February 2024 06:00
<p>The formidable Smriti Mandhana batting for India against England in September 2022 </p>

The formidable Smriti Mandhana batting for India against England in September 2022

(Steven Paston/PA Wire)

The Oedipus complex is a funny old thing. Freud spent his time focusing on the sex stuff, but really, he should have just had a look at boys’ football fan instincts if he wanted properly to understand how a son could hate his father.

After all, the notion that a boy regards his papa as a rival for his mother’s sexual affection is all very trying. But it is as nothing compared to when a lad announces to his Liverpool-supporting dad that he’s going to follow Everton.

There are, I accept, many nice boys who so love their daddy that they’ll follow their every footballing whim. But that’s not the case in our household. I, a glory-hunting and semi-lapsed Man United fan, would happily have seen my son follow the Red Devils; but he was having none of it, announcing instead one grim day at the tail end of 2019 that he was a dyed-in-the-wool Spurs fan.

