Is my child trolling me with his sports fan choices?

The Oedipus complex is a funny old thing. Freud spent his time focusing on the sex stuff, but really, he should have just had a look at boys’ football fan instincts if he wanted properly to understand how a son could hate his father.

After all, the notion that a boy regards his papa as a rival for his mother’s sexual affection is all very trying. But it is as nothing compared to when a lad announces to his Liverpool-supporting dad that he’s going to follow Everton.

There are, I accept, many nice boys who so love their daddy that they’ll follow their every footballing whim. But that’s not the case in our household. I, a glory-hunting and semi-lapsed Man United fan, would happily have seen my son follow the Red Devils; but he was having none of it, announcing instead one grim day at the tail end of 2019 that he was a dyed-in-the-wool Spurs fan.