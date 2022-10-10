Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A former Starbucks barista and union organiser has claimed he was fired by the American coffee chain for refusing to remove a suicide awareness pin which memorialised a former co-worker.

The barista, Will Westlake, was fired last week from one of the three Starbucks chains in Buffalo, New York – the site where unionisation efforts throughout the country began late last year. According to Bloomberg, Westlake was told by management that the pin violated Starbucks dress code.

“Today I was fired from Starbucks for wearing a suicide awareness pin on my apron,” Westlake said in a TikTok video shared by Starbucks Workers United, which has since received 2.3 million views since it was posted last week.

“We had a partner die at our store, died by suicide, and we got these pins to kind of remember her,” he explained. “Very early on, the company said that they weren’t going to be allowed, that they weren’t ‘becoming’ of the brand of Starbucks.”

In a close-up, the pin shows two hands interlocking their fingers, along with the slogan “You are not alone” and a link to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. According to Bloomberg, Westlake said his fellow co-workers also wore the pins on their aprons, but most removed them to avoid getting in trouble.

“I refused to take it off and today they fired me,” he said in the video.

A Starbucks spokesperson told Bloomberg on Tuesday that “operations at Westlake’s store were disrupted when he was repeatedly sent home for refusing to remove his pin.” The termination notice, which was also obtained by the outlet, said it fired Westlake due to “refusal to abide by the dress-code policy,” as well as attendance issues.

In a post on the Starbucks website from 31 August, the company stated that employees “have the right to make their voice heard when it comes to union issues,” including “wearing a button or pin expressing support for a union or fellow partners”.

Last year, Starbucks workers in Buffalo became the coffee chain’s first location to form a union. Since then, more than 300 Starbucks stores throughout the country have held union elections. On 26 September, Starbucks said it sent letters to 238 stores offering a three-week window in October to start contract bargaining.

While the company has said that it does not punish employees for lawful union activity, Starbucks Workers United filed a claim on Tuesday with the US National Labor Relations Board, alleging that the company was retaliating against Westlake for his union activism. The union has also accused Starbucks of allegedly firing more than 80 people for their involvement in union organizing, perBloomberg.

The Independent has contacted Starbucks and Will Westlake for comment.