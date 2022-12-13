Starbucks’ ‘awkward’ new tipping screens spark debate among customers and employees

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The ongoing debate about tipping culture in the United States has been reignited after the recent introduction of tipping screens at Starbucks coffee shops.

Over the past few months, customers who pay with credit or debit cards at certain Starbucks locations have been presented with a screen that allows them to enter a tip for their order.

The screens, which display suggested tip amounts ranging from a dollar to five, are similar to ones found in coffee shops and other restaurants around the country. However, the rollout of the tipping screens in Starbucks coffee shops, which used to allow only cash tips, has sparked a social media debate among both Starbucks customers and employees.

According to one woman, who identified herself as a Starbucks barista on TikTok, the introduction of tipping screens on Starbucks card readers is one of the “top 10 worst disasters to ever happen to human kind”.

In the caption of the video, the user, who goes by the username @kniifes, explained that she feels negatively about the screens because she’s been left “embarrassed” by the new option, as she noted that some customers don’t realise “there’s an extra step now”.

The video, which has been viewed more than 361,000 times, has divided viewers in the comments. Some agree that the step makes checkouts “awkward,” while others have argued that the end result is worth it for baristas.

“Just gotta say ‘if you wouldn’t mind completing the screen for me please’ you don’t even have to say anything about a tip,” one person advised, while another said: “It’s awkward but I’m excited because I think we will get more tips, which we deserve.”

According to another user who identified themselves as a Starbucks employee, the interactions may be “weird,” but they are worth it. “I feel like we’ve gotten more tips? Like it’s easier for people now. Yeah the interactions are weird but at least it’s easier,” they wrote.

Customers also weighed in on the introduction of the tipping screens, with one person noting that they are “glad” Starbucks has rolled out the option for customers who use credit cards because they don’t often pay in cash.

“I’m glad for one, I don’t often pay in cash so I can’t tip. Now I can,” they explained.

Other customers have criticised the tipping screens, with one TikTok user by the username @lolo490 noting that they now feel pressured to tip despite buying “one drink for $7”.

In the comments, one customer claimed that tipping “has gotten out of hand”.

“Literally! It’s like, for what? Doing your job? I’m all for tipping servers, but tipping has gotten out of hand,” they wrote.

Another person said: “If their drinks weren’t so expensive, I would leave a tip.”

In response, one user who claimed to work at Starbucks acknowledged that the drinks at the coffee chain are expensive, but that the employees don’t set the prices.

“And we actually have to ask it every time someone pays with a card now,” they added of the tip screens.

The introduction of the tipping screens also prompted a user by the name @constancek2021 to question “what [she] is tipping for”.

According to the woman, although she left a $2 tip when presented with the screen during a recent trip to Starbucks, she couldn’t understand why she was asked to tip, as she claimed that she doesn’t tip at places such as McDonald’s or Burger King.

“What am I tipping you for? And I’m a tipper. What am I tipping you for? I’m confused,” she said.

In a statement to Newsweek, a Starbucks spokesperson said the company is in the process of “rolling out the ability for customers to tip for credit card transactions at the register in the café and drive-thru”.

“This capability began at select stores in the US in September 2022 and will continue to roll out to all stores where this can apply through the end of the year,” the spokesperson added.

In the statement, the Starbucks spokesperson explained that the goal of the tipping screens is to “allow our customers to recognise baristas no matter what payment method they use”.

“We’re excited to bring this new enhancement to stores,” they added.

The average hourly pay for a Starbucks barista is $15.11, according to Indeed.

This is not the first time that tipping screens have been the subject of controversy. A TikToker previously described the “pressure to tip” associated with the screens in a video posted in July.

“The awkward moment when they can see what you’re tipping,” she captioned the viral video.

As for what is expected when it comes to tipping, etiquette expert Emily Post says customers should give servers an extra 15 to 20 per cent, while tips for delivery should range from 10 to 15 per cent of the bill.

While tip amounts increased in the beginning of the pandemic, a recent survey found that tipping in certain categories has since fallen below pre-pandemic levels, according to The Hill. Four per cent of customers surveyed revealed that they never tip.

The Independent has contacted Starbucks for comment.