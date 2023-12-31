Start the New Year right with the help of these useful products and services

From a state-of-the-art treadmill to a high interest saving account, we’ve got everything you need to put your best foot forward this New Year.

Let an expert range look after your locks this New Year

(Watermans)

Want to look your best this party season? Leave it to Watermans to take care of your locks so you can look fabulous with minimal effort while celebrating. The range is packed with natural ingredients that may help fight against common hair frustrations, including thinning hair and dullness.

Its products are also 100% cosmetic and contain no medicinal ingredients, making them great for different hair types and races. Watermans has been recognised with the prestigious Queen’s Award, a symbol of trust and quality that customers can rely on.

Smash your goals with a helpful app

(YAZIO)

With over 85 million users, it’s safe to say that YAZIO plays an integral role in the nutrition community. Its mission is to empower people to build healthy, realistic eating habits, and its app has been designed to achieve exactly that.

Through its in-depth food database, goal weight tracker, food diary and selection of healthy recipes to choose from, YAZIO will be your perfect partner in reaching your health goals in the coming year. If you choose to become a member, you’ll gain exclusive access to intermittent fasting trackers, smart food ratings, detailed nutritional analyses and much more.

Download now and get 50% off your 12-month subscription (offer ends 31 December 2024).

Upgrade your photograph equipment with a heritage camera

(Nikon)

Calling all creatives, we’ve got just the camera for you. Whether you’re an experienced camera enthusiast or are looking to purchase your first piece of equipment, Nikon is always a good choice.

The Nikon Z fc is a mirrorless camera that takes inspiration from the brand’s landmark film camera, released in 1982, and evokes a timeless feel. Lightweight, portable and easy-to-handle, this device is ideal for those constantly on the go as well as those who are eager to capture beautifully clear images and videos. With its vari-angle monitor, you can shoot high or low angles with vertical shooting, enabling you to express your creativity in every shot.

Reduce the signs of tiredness with this amazing supplement

(Myrkl)

Myrkl (pronounced ‘miracle’) is a food supplement designed for those who want to enjoy a great festive night out while still remaining productive the next day. Myrkl is the result of more than 30 years of research and development by Swedish company De Faire Medical.

The formula, which could potentially boost your productivity and wellbeing, contains a blend of high-performing bacteria, L-cysteine and vitamin B12. The latter contributes to the reduction of fatigue as well as the support of normal energy-yielding metabolism, normal function of the nervous system, homocysteine metabolism, psychological function, red blood cell formulation and function of the immune system. Myrkl contains both prebiotics and probiotics and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

New customers can take 15% off their first order with code HEALTH. Valid until 31 December 2023.

Enhance your nutritional expertise with an online course

(Institute for Optimum Nutrition)

If you’re looking to embark on a career in nutrition, from dietary educator to nutritional therapist, enrolling on an accredited course is essential. Gaining a sophisticated understanding of theoretical and clinical personalised nutrition will help you to guide your clients towards making effective and lasting lifestyle changes, and the Institute for Optimum Nutrition (ION) is on hand to help you to achieve this.

With courses ranging from Diet and Health to a BSc (Hons) in Nutritional Therapy, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the wonders of nutrition. Now moving into its 40th year, ION would like to celebrate the students and graduates who are transforming the lives of others through nutrition, and to welcome the next generation of practitioners onto its courses.

Sign up to ION’s February Open Day now to learn about the courses on offer, flexible study options and career opportunities.

Revamp your cardio routine

(NordicTrack)

If you’ve grown bored of running on a treadmill, with nothing to occupy your mind, then we’ve got just the brand for you. NordicTrack has been created to redesign at-home fitness through cutting-edge technology, so that your workout can be transformed from repetitive to exciting.

Its latest treadmill, the New Commercial 2450, boasts terrain-matching technology that takes you around the world without having to leave the house. Run through the Mexican landscape, jog around the Swiss Alps or immerse yourself in the English countryside.

Featuring a captivating touchscreen, an AutoBreeze Fan, Bluetooth compatibility and ActivePulse technology, you’ll experience an immersive cardio session like no other.

Make this your fittest year yet with a personalised training app

(SHRED)

With SHRED, you can experience the support of a personal training programme whether you’re at home or in the gym. Designed by expert trainers and personalised to you, the app offers varied workout plans tailored to your preferences, with each workout being distinct, dynamic and challenging — so you can be sure you’ll never get bored.

Through AI technology, your workouts will align with your progress, so that you’ll be able to see and feel real development. If you opt for the premium package (£15.79 a month), you’ll have access to unlimited workouts across 18 different training styles, as well as weight recommendations, circuit options and much more.

Download now on iOS or Google Play and get moving this New Year

Put yourself first this New Year with a collagen supplement

(NaturesPlus)

Collagen is a vital protein in our bodies that plays a major role in our skin, muscles and bones, but as we age, our collagen production decreases. NaturesPlus’ collagen peptides supplement contains different types of collagens (type I, II, III, IV, V & X) to help increase collagen levels in our bodies, as well as Vitamin C digesting enzymes for increased absorption.

Simply add a scoop to your water, juice, or hot drink and watch as the powder quickly dissolves, leaving no aftertaste. Nurture your body this New Year and receive 20 per cent off your purchase using code NPLUS020. Offer ends 29 February 2024.

Prioritise your finances and save smarter in 2024

(Shawbrook Bank)

The New Year is the perfect opportunity to get smarter with your finances, and as saving rates are the highest they’ve been decades, now is the time to act. Rather than saving your money in a current account or low interest earning account, open up a Shawbrook account and watch your money do the hard work for you.

From easy access accounts to cash ISAs with consistently competitive rates, there’s an account to suit each and every need. Apply to switch in minutes and manage your account 24/7 online.

To find out how to save smarter with banking designed for the real world, visit shawbrook.co.uk

Find support after birth with a helpful app

(LEIA Health)

Becoming a new parent is a daunting feat and can often feel quite isolating, with many new mums struggling to find the help that they need. LEIA Health is on a mission to offer digital support to new mums and their partners through personalised guidance.

As the app focuses on postpartum health, you’ll be given a personalised recovery journey with medically validated information, as well as a rehabilitation programme, a feeding tracker and self-assessed post-partum depression and injury screenings.

As well as individual support, LEIA Health offers a comprehensive digital support system to businesses to assist their employees through the demanding phase of parenthood. Through this tool, businesses will be able to create a supportive environment for their employees, promoting employee retention while on parental leave.

