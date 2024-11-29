Stay connected at home or on the go with EE One

If you’re unsatisfied with your broadband or mobile phone provider, it can be difficult to make the change.

That’s why EE has started offering its customers savings when they’re looking to switch both, with EE One.

EE One allows customers to enjoy the benefits of lightning-fast internet speeds as well as 5G connectivity through a number of phone and SIM-only plans when they choose a qualifying broadband deal. This means that customers can save as much as £20 off their monthly bills, even on the latest flagship models.

If you’re new to the network and unsure whether to make the leap to a different broadband provider, EE will even cover your leaving fee up to the sum of £300.

If you're new to the network and unsure whether to make the leap to a different broadband provider, EE will even cover your leaving fee up to the sum of £300.

Apple iPhone 16: Was £62.24, now £42.24 a month, EE.co.uk

Apple’s latest flagship phone has a sturdy, aerospace-grade aluminium design with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display – perfect for viewing up to 22 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The new A18 chip is also worth highlighting. Built with Apple Intelligence in mind, it delivers a huge leap in phone performance, efficiency, as well as handling technically demanding games and improving battery life too.

With the EE One deal, new customers can save up to £20 off the price of their monthly contract when purchased with a broadband package.

Google Pixel 8a: Was £52.31, now £32.31 a month EE.co.uk

If you’re looking for your next Android handset, then Google’s own Pixel 8a offers a remarkable level of performance at a reasonable price point. Boasting Google AI for swift performance as well as photo and video editing, it can be seamlessly integrated into your daily use, along with excellent connectivity options.

Like the iPhone 16 deal, new customers can save up to £20 off the price of their monthly contract when purchased with a broadband package. Customers can also claim a pair of free A-Series Pixel buds worth £110 (EE.co.uk). Visit their website for more details on how to claim.

EE Broadband , Fibre 50 Essentials: £30.99 a month, EE.co.uk

When you’re not out and about using unlimited data, EE One gives users lightning fast internet from the comfort of your own home. Enjoy download speeds of at least 41Mbps and upload speeds of 8-9Mbps guaranteed – perfect for streaming content or online gaming.

The included smart hub plus router also gives users a range of new features and amplified reach to ensure Wifi can reach further around your home. Managing the whole family’s internet usage has never been easier either: simply manage devices, parental controls and much more all through the EE phone app.

Customers who purchase a broadband plan through EE are automatically entitled to the benefits of an EE One membership, meaning that they can start saving on their other EE plans too.

