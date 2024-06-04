Stay dry with the revolutionary Gilley umbrella and enjoy a 25% discount

It may be summer but we know that here in the UK there’s always a chance of rain on the horizon.

Whether we’re on the office commute, popping out to the shops or enjoying a holiday stroll, we like to be prepared for the occasion turning wet.

Umbrellas are supposed to help keep us dry but, in reality, most of them aren’t really up to the task. Few are able to withstand even mild gusts of wind and, although they might stop the rain landing directly on your head, when you pack the umbrella away the drips will likely get you instead.

It’s no surprise to learn that the average lifespan of an umbrella is a mere six months, with an astonishing one billion going into landfill every year.

Promising an umbrella that is built for life, Gilley was launched on Kickstarter at the end of 2023, and has immediately taken the UK and the rest of the world by storm, selling to thousands of customers across 46 countries and proving to be one of Kickstarter’s most successful campaigns in history.

Built for the British weather – this will be your ultimate wet weather commuting companion, and right now it’s 25% off.

Gilley has been engineered to withstand the British weather having been conceived, built and thoroughly tested in London. Using high quality materials and a robust design, it’s purpose built to banish the problems frequently encountered with other umbrellas.

Gilley umbrellas have a reinforced fibreglass and aluminum frame that makes it windproof for up to 30mph winds (the average wind in London is 8mph) while being lightweight to carry. The fabric not only shields you from the rain but thanks to a hard, watertight case, it’s also dry after use, allowing you to immediately pack it away without needing to leave it dripping in a corner of a room where it might be forgotten.

Along with its ability to accommodate tracking, lost brollies should be a thing of the past. The case also doubles up as a second handle. When packed away, it’s the size of a 500ml reusable water – and lighter too – making it suitable for popping into bags and pockets without them getting wet.

It’s a stylish looking unisex umbrella, fit for important business trips or an evening down the pub. Whether tucked away in its compact case or fanned out beneath the rain clouds, its distinctive royal blue colour looks set to be a feature of British summers (and the rest of year) whenever the skies turn grey.

