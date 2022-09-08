Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve mocks Apple’s new iPhone 14

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve has poked fun at Apple for its latest release of the iPhone 14.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old model threw shade at the highly-anticipated device by sharing a meme on her Instagram Story. In the image, a man could be seen smiling and holding up a red plaid shirt, which is identical to the one that he is wearing.

The caption reads: “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today.”

Jobs’ tweet was later shared on Twitter, as multiple people were amused by her joke.

“That’s good that she keeps it honest,” one wrote, while another said: “I mean that’s pretty funny.”

Other Twitter users shared their candid thoughts about Apple’s recent announcement, as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max were also unveiled on Wednesday.

“Poor Steve. He wouldn’t put anything out into the world unless he really thought it would change & help the world,” one wrote. “Now Apple is all ‘buy our new $2,000 tablet that showcases everything except what you want-and we will add AirPods for only $300! Go us!’”

“Seems like Apple has forgotten what an upgrade means… after steve… they just launch just because it’s a launch month,” another added. “I wonder [if] their staff suddenly realised… oh it’s September… what do we do now- and it happens every year.”

Regardless of her joke, Jobs is a proud iPhone owner herself. During an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, she said her iPhone was “a beautiful reminder for [her] every day, all day, every day” of her father and that “it makes [her] feel warm”.

On Wednesday, Apple revealed a redesigned version of its high-end phone, which features a 6.1 inch screen for the iPhone 14 and a 6.7 inch screen for iPhone 14 Pro.

The new device will also feature a few software changes, including background activity and alerts at the top of the phone’s display. Apple noted that when new alerts come in, they will look like a pill-shaped cutout.

The products will be available for purchase on 16 September, with the iPhone 14 starting at $799 and the iPhone 14 Pro starting at $999.