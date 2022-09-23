As one of the hardest working items in your wardrobe, a great pair of jeans can make getting dressed a painless task. When you find the perfect, flattering fit for you, little else is needed to complete your outfit. But, finding the right ones is a notoriously difficult task.

Thankfully, we’ve found the answer to your woes: Stitch Fix. For the uninitiated, it’s an online personal styling service that takes the fuss out of shopping, helping you to discover clothing that you love. Its team of stylists will curate a capsule wardrobe that you can rely on, and more importantly, it’ll take the guesswork out of finding the perfect pair of jeans.

A denim collection second to none

The service is renowned for its extensive, high-quality, and versatile denim collections from some of the biggest names in fashion, notably Levi’s, Rag & Bone, and DL1961. Every fit, shape, and length are catered for to make sure you consistently get the styles that suit you.

Better still, Stitch Fix has only gone and expanded its range of own-brand styles too. Joining its skinny and slim-fit jeans, there are four new designs to choose from – straight, mom, boyfriend, and bootcut. Undoubtedly each of the carefully curated pairs that you receive will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe and make dressing for autumn that bit easier.

If you want to say goodbye to jeans shopping, we’d recommend trying Stitch Fix and letting its personal stylists do the hard work for you. You’ll have a great collection of denim pieces in no time, each one will be the comfiest, best fitting pair of jeans you’ve ever tried.

What is Stitch Fix?

Offering a personal styling service for men and women, Stitch Fix is the online fashion destination to know. All you need to do is fill out a simple style quiz, and the algorithms and real-life personal stylists work and send you a curated collection of clothing and accessories based on your preferences. Your selections are delivered directly to your door for you to try on at home, and you only pay for the items that you keep.

Taking the pain out of shopping for your autumn wardrobe, the service means that instead of traipsing around the shops trying on various pairs of jeans that don’t fit, you’ll receive a selection of designs chosen especially for you that you will feel amazing in.

How does Stitch Fix work? And will it help me find the perfect pair of jeans?

Stitch Fix isn’t a subscription service, rather you pay a £10 styling fee, which is redeemed against anything you choose to purchase – considering delivery is free, it’s very reasonable.

The premise is simple, all you need to do is fill out the style quiz – answering a range of questions, for example, your height, dress size, and how you like your clothes to fit – and you’ll be assigned a real-life personal stylist who will use data and algorithms to carefully choose an assortment of pieces from Stitch Fix’s collection of 140 high street and boutique brands.

Your stylist will send you your “fix preview” – 10 items that they think you’ll love. From this edit, you whittle it down to the five pieces that are delivered to your door.

What we love is the fact you can try before you buy, and you only have to pay for the items you choose to keep, and simply send back the rest, free of charge. Most likely though, you’ll find yourself loving all of the jeans and other pieces that your stylist sends you, and if you do want to keep all five, you get 20 per cent off.

Really the whole Stitch Fix service means that it’ll finesse your autumn wardrobe for you. And yes, it will help you find the jeans that you’ll want to wear on rotation this season.

How can I sign-up?

OK so you’re sold, and you now need Stitch Fix to help you find the perfect pair of jeans. Luckily, all you need to do is head to the website, complete the styling quiz and schedule a Fix. And you’ll be well on your way with your personal styling journey, so you can wave goodbye to the minefield that is finding jeans that fit you.

