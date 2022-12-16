What can I do to help homeless people sleeping on the streets this winter?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s extremely cold right now – which means people who are sleeping rough are facing even bigger dangers than usual.

Streets Kitchen, a grassroots group that delivers essential items to the homeless community, has warned they are still seeing 50-70 homeless people outside a day in parts of London – and they are ‘freezing, blue, shivering and scared’. With even colder temperatures on the way, there are serious concerns that some will freeze to death.

“Rough sleeping at any time of year is incredibly dangerous, but in freezing conditions, it can be deadly. No one should ever be left exposed to the elements on our streets, yet thousands of people across the country currently have nowhere to turn,” says Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis (crisis.org.uk).

“We will be here to support people facing homelessness throughout the year and would encourage members of the public to take an active role in helping people who are homeless, whatever the weather.”

But, when money is tight, you may wonder what you can possibly do to help. Here are some suggestions…Stop to say hello and check they are ok

“Homelessness can be an incredibly isolating experience,” says Downie. So, acknowledging people, being a friendly face and stopping to say hi and ask if they’re ok can go a long way.

Ask if there’s anything they need

If you’d like to help someone out by giving them something, “it’s always best to ask someone if they want your help first,” Downie adds. Ask what they might need or like.

“This could be a warm drink or some hot food to help warm them up,” says Downie. But check if they have any allergies, or even if they have a preference. They may have just eaten and have no way to keep food warm.

See what you have at home

“You could offer them some warm clothes such as gloves, hats and scarves or a blanket,” Downie suggests.

Make sure they are in decent condition and truly warm. There may even be some cheap options in charity shops that you could offer to those sleeping rough near you – that way you are doing two good deeds at once.

Check out Streetlink

Many people do not know that “if you are in England or Wales, you can refer people sleeping rough to Streetlink (streetlink.org.uk), an app and helpline that connects people rough sleeping with local support and services, including cold weather provision. If you are in Scotland, you can contact your local council,” says Downie.

This could be a vital lifeline for someone sleeping rough, and if they don’t have access to the internet, they may not be aware of able to access this service themselves. So by learning about Streetlink and telling your friends about it, you could end up helping someone get a warm bed for the night.

Be decisive if you are really concerned

“If you are worried that someone is in immediate danger due to the cold weather, please call 999,” Downie says frankly.

Sleeping rough kills, be it from exposure, pneumonia or influenza, and someone may be sicker than you think. Look out for signs of hypothermia such as shivering, memory loss, slurred speech, fumbling hands and drowsiness. It is better to be safe than sorry.

Ask your local council about SWEP

“SWEP stands for Severe Weather Emergency Protocol and provides emergency support for rough sleepers when the temperatures drop drastically. During SWEP, councils open extra beds in night shelters as well as other services,” says Alicia Walker, policy, research and campaigns manager at Centrepoint (centrepoint.org.uk).

Refer young people to day centres“Day centres offer practical help such as a hot meal and access to showers and laundry facilities,” says Walker. “You can find your nearest day centre by using Homeless Link’s directory [homeless.org.uk] or calling the Centrepoint Helpline on 0808 800 0661.”

Want to do more?Walker adds: “If you have some spare time, you might also be able to volunteer at a day shelter if they need an extra pair of hands.”