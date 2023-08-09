‘Non-Strict’ dad praised for his answers to teen daughter’s hypothetical questions

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A father has been praised on TikTok for how he answered a string of hypothetical questions his teenage daughter peppered him with.

Abby Moxen, who goes by the username @abby.smamm84 on the platform, decided to film her dad answering questions to see how he would react to specific case scenarios such as getting a bad grade in a class or getting caught drunk driving.

In the video Moxen has her questions written down on a piece of paper as her father sits across from her, prefacing that he isn’t a strict parent with text across the screen that reads, “asking my non-strict dad hypothetical questions.”

To start she begins by asking him what he would do if she received a C or lower in a class at school. Her father immediately looks relieved as he replies, “Oh as long as you try your hardest that’s fine.”

When asked what he’d do if she skipped class and he found out from the principal, he shook his head and said, "School, it’s not that important."

From here the questions get more intense as she begins to ask him what he would do if she snuck out to a party or brought a boy home.

His responses continued to be lax as he said he wouldn’t be mad as long as she communicated with him, and in the case of the boy, if he was introduced to him first.

In terms of Moxen getting piercings and tattoos without her father’s knowledge, he said that was not a big deal because “it’s your body.” If her phone location was turned off he said he’d be “annoyed” but only because then he wouldn’t be able to help her if she needed him.

Some of his answers allowed Moxen to deal with the consequences of whatever her hypothetical actions may be. For example, if she cussed him out during an argument he replied with, “I’d say ‘I don’t like the way you’re talking to me’ and I’d cuss you out right back myself.” And if she ever gets her car towed, getting stuck with a $900 bill, he said it’s her job to pay it.

Then Moxen asked what her father would do if she was caught drunk driving which she prefaced as something she would never personally do. Her father said he would be “pissed” in that situation and if he did witness it he would take away both her car and driver’s license.

The TikTok has since received over 1.5 million views since being posted on 6 August in addition to over 3,200 comments, most of which applauded Moxen’s dad for his parenting philosophies. “This is the difference between earning respect and demanding it,” one commenter wrote, noting the dynamic between Moxen and her father. “Their relationship is solid and likely not to ever change.”

“I love that she already knew which one was the hard limit and preceded it with ‘I would never do this.’ That’s a good dad,” another commenter agreed. "The big reaction to DUI is powerful. If you have a parent that knows where to draw the important lines you’re more likely to follow them," a third commenter pointed out.