Toyah Willcox has opened up about her experience on Strictly Come Dancing, claiming that her time on the BBC reality series has made her feel “premenopausal”.

The musician and actor, 66, is competing on the current season of Strictly, and is partnered with pro dancer Neil Jones.

In a new interview, Willcox spoke about her preparation for the series, which begins in earnest on Saturday night (21 September).

“There’s just this most extraordinary feeling you get having someone you trust hold you close and dancing.” Willcox told The Times. “I suddenly feel premenopausal again.”

Asked about the so-called Stictly curse – a trend in which celebrity contestants end up having romantic flings with their dance partners – Willcox laughed off the suggestion.

“I’m not saying we’re doing anything wrong but, ooh yes, it’s nice to remember that feeling,” she said. “I’m 24 years older than my pro and I adore him. We have so much in common. But the curse is not an issue because of the trust and respect we have. That’s friendship.”

Willcox is married to Robert Fripp, the 78-year-old guitarist of the prog rock band King Crimson. In the interview, Willcox also described her concern about committing to a project which would keep her away from her husband for up to three months (depending on how far she progresses in the competition).

open image in gallery Toyah Willcox in a promo image for ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

“My husband is 78, so every second I have with him is sacred,” Willcox continued. “I’m taking what might be three months away from him to do Strictly and that’s a long time when you live with a 78-year-old man who you’ve been with for 38 years and loved and adored all that time.

“I constantly worry about how long we have together, so in my case, no, the curse is not an issue. I feel so sorry for my dance partner that we’re even having this discussion! I’m 66! Can I see it with the others? Of course, because dance can be very intimate.”

In recent months, Strictly has been at the centre of a scandal surrounding the treatment of celebrity contestants. Pro dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima both exited the show ahead of its latest season, amid allegations that they had mistreated contestants during the dance rehearsals.

New duty-of-care measures have been implemented for the current season, including the use of chaparones.