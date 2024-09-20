Strictly’s Nick Knowles gives verdict on having chaperones in dance rehearsals

Nick Knowles has updated Strictly Come Dancing fans on what it’s been like with new measures in place during rehearsals for the BBC dance competition.

The broadcaster introduced a set of duty-of-care measures ahead of the new series following accusations of bullying and abusive behaviour.

Chaperones are now present in rehearsal rooms, while two welfare specialists have joined the production team, with the rest of the crew receiving extra training.

“Everybody’s been super kind and super supportive... I think it’s important people have been listened to,” the DIY SOS star said.