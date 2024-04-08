Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing‘s Hamza Yassin has laid bare his experience living with dyslexia, describing it as his “superpower”.

The wildlife presenter and cameraman, acclaimed for his work on shows such as Countryfile and Animal Park, won the BBC dance competition in 2022 becoming a keen fan-favourite along the way.

In a podcast dedicated to raising awareness around the learning disorder, he said: “My dyslexia is my superpower, it’s what mother nature gave me… it’s something that people say you want to cure, but to be perfectly honest I don’t want to cure it. It’s not to be cured. It’s my gift.”

Yassin also revealed the lengths his partner and fellow winner Jowita Przystal went to during rehearsals to bring out his best performances during the live shows.

“In the first few weeks, within the first week really, Jowita figured out that I am different, different to everyone else,” he told Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking. “She’ll say, ‘Turn to the left’, and I’m going ‘Which way is left?’”

After telling Przystal he was dyslexic, the dancer adapted her teaching using spatial and visual methods to enable Yassin to learn in a way that was comfortable for him.

“She automatically figured out that in the dance routine I’m spatially aware of where I am in relation to north, south, east, west.

“She goes, ‘Wow, okay. I see how your brain works. You’re a visual learner.”

The pair won the 20th series of the popular dance competition ( PA )

Yassin shared how “ambidextrous” Przystal would demonstrate the male part of the technique as an example of what he would need to do.

“She will say, ‘Don’t put your foot there’... and behold once we dance together I realise why my foot can’t go there, because her foot’s going to be in that position.

“It was phenomenal to see someone get the way I think and to change her way of teaching to accommodate me and I could not have done it without Jowita.”

The cameraman is known for his work on Countryfile and Animal Park ( Hamza Yassin/PA )

Yassin and Przystal were crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing’s 20th series.

The pair competed against Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, and Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez in the grand final.

The Strictly winner was selected by means of a public vote, with judges’ scores serving only as guidelines.

In the final, Yassin danced the Salsa to “Ecuador” by Sash! featuring Rodriguez, the Couple’s Choice to “Jerusalema – Remix” by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, and his Show Dance was to “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” by Irving Berlin.