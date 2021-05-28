Stylish ideas to decorate your home like a grown-up

It took a pandemic, but you are now officially good at adulting.

In the months you spent indoors, you have managed to refine your mum’s banana bread recipe (and actually made it better), taught yourself which wine to pair to your mature cheddar tortillas, and learned the art of brewing a damn fine cuppa.

Now it’s time to turn your house into a grown-up home with ANYDAY by John Lewis & Partners, a brand-new line of good-quality products at affordable prices – so that you can still finance that muffin e-shop side-gig you’ve been thinking about throughout lockdown.

This spring, John Lewis launched the ANYDAY brand that offers stylish homewares to create the perfect modern living space that your colleagues can silently envy while on Zoom calls.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer or renting the property of your dreams, ANYDAY has been designed with flexibility in mind so that you can transition from work to play without sacrificing your style.

If your home is due for a design update, but you have a limited budget – and even less time - here are a few easy home styling ideas from ANYDAY that will make you win at being an adult.

From control room to kitchen, and back.

Shop the ANYDAY Kitchen range at johnlewis.com (John Lewis & Partners)

No matter if you’re having a late-night business meeting or you’re cooking ragu for the love of your life, the kitchen is the beating heart of every household.

And for that, you need a sturdy table to regroup and make the decisions that matter: should we put garlic in the sauce? Anton (£150) is the four-seater that allows you to never compromise on style even if the space is limited. High-quality oak veneer and plywood will add a natural style to your kitchen so that you can focus on what’s on the stove. Are you looking for a modern country look? The set of two Adler Bar Stools (£79) is for you. The lightweight yet durable high quality rubberwood promises great style even in the busiest kitchens. And if you’re not really into cooking but just need the caffeine to pull through an all-nighter, the Ripple mug (£4) is just like you: delicate yet strong.

Shop the ANYDAY Kitchen range at johnlewis.com

Back on hosting duty - New you, new dining room.

Shop the ANYDAY Dining Room range at johnlewis.com (John Lewis & Partners)

Dinner parties are back on, and you need to be prepared. Hide all that work-related nonsense and bring out your solid, low stem wine glasses (set of 4 for £12) for a post-lockdown aperitif. Ditch your worn-out chair and ask your guests to take a seat on your beech bench (£350), a modern take on a farmhouse classic. Painted black, it’ll be a statement centrepiece in your living room, especially styled alongside warm and natural-toned furniture. Need something comfy to hold your back while cheese-tasting? The Vine cushion (£15) is printed onto a woven cotton base for maximum comfort.

So, gather ‘round the 6 to 8 seater extending dining table (£350) to officially toast to the first dinner party of the season.

Shop the ANYDAY Dining Room range at johnlewis.com

Work (but mostly) play - A living room with you in mind.

Shop the ANYDAY Living Room range at johnlewis.com (John Lewis & Partners)

It’s time to claim back your living room. Enough with meetings, pre-meetings, wash-ups, and debriefs: this must be your island of calm. And you can start by welcoming the Clapton sofa (£299) into your life. With a sophisticated and homey shape, every lounge area will instantly turn into a reading nook. The Arch Metal Shelving Unit (£350) is a contemporary take on traditional design and can fit all those books you have accumulated in 13 months of self-isolation. If you’re into podcasts, give the Spectrum Duo Digital Radio a try (£69) – your favourite programmes on a sleek DAB radio with a soft-touch finish that is a joy to hold. Finally, to section off your living room from the rest of the world, add the Skye Jute Rug (£80), an effortless choice to add texture to your home. Its plain design will slot seamlessly into any room.

Shop the ANYDAY Living Room range at johnlewis.com

For more quality homewares and tips on winning at adulthood, shop at ANYDAY – John Lewis quality at an affordable price.