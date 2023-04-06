Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sue and Noel Radford have been accused of making money from their grandchildren by their daughter Millie.

The pair are the stars of the Channel 5 reality TV show 22 Kids and Counting, which follows Britain’s largest family, the Radfords. The show documents their daily escapades from running errands to dinner time. It has just wrapped up filming a fourth season.

Their 22-year-old daughter has made a post on Instagram accusing them of making ‘money’ from their grandchildren and picking their ‘favourites’, in response to a video posted by the Radford Family.

In the video, posted to YouTube, the Radford grandparents surprise some of their grandchildren with a trip to Florida. Grandfather Noel is dressed as Mickey Mouse in the video.

Grandchildren Leo, Ayprill and Daisy – who are the children of the Radford’s eldest daughter Sophie – were surprised with the trip. Millie’s own children Ophelia and Chester, were allegedly gifted nothing, as per her Instagram post.

Millie reposted the video on her Instagram Stories, and wrote: “Cute? But you’ve made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites.”

She continued: “Said my piece, I recall my kids being in the whole 22 Kids and Counting – not a single sight viewing of the rest in there. bare 1 ep."

The Independent has contacted representatives of Sue Radford for comment.

Millie Radford claimed her parents had ‘made money’ for all of their grandchildren (Instagram / @millieradfordd)

The Radford parents recently shared a post on media to thank their fans for their continued support throughout the show’s seasons.

“We just want to say a huge thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown throughout our series, we truly appreciate each and every comment and message we’ve received so thank you,” they said in an Instagram post.

"We are currently having a well earned little break from filming before heading into filming series 4 which we are very excited about,” they added.