Fans couldn’t get enough of Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone’s sweet moment at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The two Daisy Jones & The Six leads proved their friendship was stronger than ever on the red carpet for the annual ceremony honouring this year’s work in television. Waterhouse, 32, dazzled in a red hot, open-cut Valentino gown that only embellished her baby bump. Meanwhile, Morrone appeared like her co-star’s twin in a red, bodycon Versace dress.

The famed musician and the model built their bond while filming the limited drama series based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel. On 15 January, Waterhouse and Morrone joined once again to commemorate the multi-part story they starred in. And while fans were ready to celebrate the actresses for their performances, viewers were just as enamored by the cute display of friendship the two women gave on the red carpet.

Outside the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, the duo playfully posed for the cameras, hugging and laughing. Morrone leaned over to embrace Waterhouse’s belly, while the “Moves” singer giggled as she grabbed her friend’s shoulders.

Viewers made kind remarks online, adding how Morrone was destined to be the “cool aunt” to Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson’s baby.

“Best duo,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Even Waterhouse took to her TikTok to express her own love for her and Morrone’s relationship.

“Okay, this wins,” a social media user said, while another commented: “Adore y’all so much.”

“OMG, y’all are so gorgeous,” another individual added.

A fourth remarked: “This is what I needed.”

According to Extra TV, Waterhouse has asked Morrone to be her child’s godmother. “Camila Morrone has already asked to be the godmother of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson’s baby,” the outlet wrote on X.

Back in November, the powerhouse vocalist announced she and the Twilight actor were expecting. Rather than divulging her news on the internet, Waterhouse made a public declaration while on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

“I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said to her fans, hinting at her growing belly.

“I’m not sure if it’s working,” she continued.