‘Summerween’ trend sparks debate after retailers roll out Halloween decorations early

In the throes of summer, when the hot, sticky, humid air won’t let up, one thought comes to mind: fall.

Even with August still to come, autumn lovers look to the beauties of their favorite season – pumpkin flavoring, chai-spiced lattes, multi-colored leaves, and Halloween – praying for the cool, cozy weather to arrive.

Typically, in the weeks leading up to Labor Day, the long weekend that signifies the end of summer, stores like T.J. Maxx and Home Goods will stock up on fall-themed merchandise, generating excitement ahead of the treasured time. However, this year, retailers have appeared more eager than ever, offering a slew of their autumn-inspired products earlier than usual – a joy for some, and a bummer for others.

According to Axios, Target’s online store featured a few fall decorations like 12-foot skeletons in April. Meanwhile, other retailers like Costco seemed to follow suit in June and July. Speaking to Axios, Michaels Stores’ chief merchandising officer John Gehre admitted their Halloween collection was put on display in June, sooner than they’d launched it in years past. Gehre noted that in 2021 Michaels displayed their Halloween decor in early August.

While summer devotees are fine to brave the high temperatures for a while longer, autumn admirers have taken the early surge in fall product launches and turned it into a phenomenon: Summerween.

On TikTok, people were reveling in the Halloween theme, posting videos of them hosting spooky gatherings in late June and early July.

“Who’s planning a Summerween party? Only 131 days left till Halloween,” one user wrote next to footage of them setting up Jack o’ Lantern cups, burgers, candy corn, and pizza with ghost-shaped cheese blobs.

“I wish Summerween was real and everyone would celebrate it,” one fan commented, while another said: “I need this immediately.”

“Can someone invite me to their Summerwen party?” an eager individual begged.

Amid the Summerween-obsessed cries for the rich pleasure of autumn, some have poked fun and expressed distaste for the trend.

“I hate Summerween,” a harsh critic tweeted. Another agreed: “I just want you to know that I hate the concept of Summerween, Xmas in July, etc.”

The concept of Summerween was coined by the Disney Channel creators of Gravity Falls, an animated mystery series set in a town enamored by Halloween. In season one, episode 12, the Oregon-based townsfolk decide to celebrate the spooky day on the last Friday in June.