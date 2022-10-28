Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sunny Hostin has responded to Joy Behar’s joke about having sex with a few ghosts, with the journalist describing how “meaning” there is behind that comment.

The 54-year-old television host discussed how impressed she was to see the story about Behar’s remark get “so big” during an interview withPeople at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala on Thursday. Hostin’s comment came one week after Behar poked said, during an episode of The View, that “had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant”.

Speaking to People, Hostin made it clear that Behar’s was making a “joke” and that her co-host wasn’t the one who had an interest in ghosts.

“Joy does not believe in ghosts, actually,” she said. “I do, and so it’s something that Joy and I have gone back and forth on since we both were raised Catholic.”

Hostin also noted that she “disagrees” with Behar’s belief that “the Catholic Church doesn’t believe in ghosts”.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, Behar addressed how multiple publications wrote about her remarks on having sex with ghosts. She then continued on with her bit, joking that she wanted to “set the record straight” and said that all the articles were “true”.

“I have had sex with ghosts,” she said. “Casper was not a generous lover. The ménage à trois, it was almost like having sex with myself, so light. So yeah, it’s all true, ladies and gentlemen. Yes, PEOPLE magazine, write another story, okay?”

During her interview with People, Hostin acknowledged how much fun it’s been to make jokes about Behar and ghosts.

“It’s just been a blast that this has taken on so much meaning,” she said. “It really started out as a joke.”

Regarding her own belief in ghosts, Hostin said that she’d be open to meeting a certain type of ghost.

“Is it a benevolent ghost? Are we talking about Casper? Are we talking about something else?” she asked. “It depends, it depends.”

When Behar first made her comment about ghosts on the 20 October segment of The View, her co-host, Whoopi Goldberg playfully replied and said she was “gonna let that ride”.

“I don’t know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I’m going to let it ride,” she said.