How much is a Super Bowl 2024 suite?

The 2024 Super Bowl is almost here, and we can expect to see many famous faces sitting in VIP seats at the big game.

Super Bowl LVIII takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday 11 February. Not only is it the first time a Super Bowl has kicked off in Sin City, but pop star Taylor Swift is also likely to make an appearance - where she’ll be cheering on boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

It’s no secret that tickets to the Super Bowl always come with a hefty price tag. Because this year’s Super Bowl is set to make history, the price of tickets has an average cost of $9,850 per ticket. However, when it comes to luxury boxes and VIP suites, the cost of attending the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium can reach as high as $2.5m.

The prices for a Super Bowl suite are so expensive that even family members of NFL players Travis Kelce and Christian McCaffrey have claimed they’re unable to afford one. Donna Kelce - the mother of Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce - recently told TODAY that she will probably be sitting in the stands during the Super Bowl.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Donna said. “I have a feeling I am in the stands. As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

Meanwhile, the mother of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey admitted that she and her family “looked into a suite” but they ultimately couldn’t “afford it”.

“We looked into a suite, and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there,” his mother Lisa said on the Your Mom podcast. “Nor moneybags Olivia,” she added, referring to her son’s fiancée Olivia Culpo. “So we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”

The 31-year-old model revealed to her future mother-in-law that she had purchased a suite for herself and Lisa ahead of the big game. “@lisamccaffrey fake news! Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite,” Culpo posted on her Instagram Story.

Olivia Culpo surprises fiancé Christian McCaffrey’s mother a Super Bowl 2024 suite (Instagram / Olivia Culpo)

The 49ers running back later clarified that he said “no” to his fiancée paying for a Super Bowl suite. “She tried to [buy a suite],” McCaffrey told ExtraTV during on 6 February. “But I will not let anybody pay to watch me play.”

“I had to nix that,” he added, despite being worth an estimated $23.5m.

According to TickPick, a ticketing resale marketplace, the price of a suite at this year’s Super Bowl can cost anywhere from $800,000 to more than $2m, depending on the type of suite. There are 128 executive suites on three different levels in the stadium, plus 44 Loge Boxes. Nearly all of the suites in the stadium are owned on long-term leases, which makes availability for single-event rentals limited.

In a video shared to TikTok by sports journalist Luke Sawhook, fans were given a glimpse inside one of the luxury suites set up for game day - including its elaborate menu. Bacon-wrapped hot dogs, BBQ burnt-end burritos, glazed donut sundaes, carne asada fries, seafood stuffed baked potatoes, surf and turf nachos, wagyu beef hot dogs, frozen cheesecake, and souvenir popcorn upon entry were just some of the food offerings available in the $2.5m suite. Not to mention guests will also be treated to a full-service bar with signature cocktails.

The Suite Experience Group, which provides suites for the Super Bowl, offers six suite options: the Traditional Suites, East Loge Level, Club Suites, Owners’ Seats, and Owners’ Club Suites. One of the cheapest suite packages is priced at $300,000 in the Private Premium Loge Box, which includes four tickets and food and beverages. However, the cost for a Club Suite - including 20 suite tickets, two parking passes, and food and beverages - is $1.2m.

In the Traditional Suite, which can accommodate 22 to 26 guests, guests are provided with stadium-style seating and an open-air balcony. The box includes a private lounge area with a bar, kitchenette, and in-suite bathroom. Attendees are treated to unlimited food, drinks, and alcohol throughout the entirety of the event. The smallest box, the Premium Loge, can accomodate groups of two to four people and unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Premium Loge Club.

While some NFL family members have said they won’t be watching the Super Bowl from a VIP suite, it’s likely that Swift will be supporting the Chiefs tight end from a private box. Not only has the 14-time Grammy winner watched each Chiefs game from a suite, but she’s also worth an estimated $1.1bn - significantly higher than her boyfriend’s estimated net worth of $40m.

However, many fans are unsure whether the “Karma” singer will actually be able to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday. The international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour resumes on 7 February in Tokyo, Japan, where she will be performing until 10 February - one day before the big game.

Despite the 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas, many Swifties have shared their theories on how the singer can still attend the Super Bowl the following day. Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday 11 February at 3.30pm local time/6.30pm ET.