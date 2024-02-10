Fans emotional over Super Bowl ad highlighting the Taylor Swift effect

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A brand has decided to take advantage of Taylor Swift’s presence in the NFL this season by incorporating it into its Super Bowl ad.

Cetaphil released its ad for the big game on Friday 9 February and it has left viewers in tears, as the commercial features a father and daughter bonding over football and the Grammy winner.

The clip starts off with a father and daughter almost in completely separate worlds as the dad is watching football by himself on the couch while his daughter walks past him and straight to her room.

He tries to bond with his daughter on multiple occasions, even trying to show her something that happened during the game to no avail - until she hears a commentator say: “There she is here in support. The most famous fan of the game.”

It is not clear that the announcer was specifically talking about Swift until the next game rolls around and the father walks in with a red jersey with a white number 13 on it, which is the singer’s lucky number on what is assumed to be a Kansas City Chiefs jersey.

Before putting on the jersey, the two share a sweet moment when the father uses his daughter’s Cetaphil moisturiser as eye black before the two sat down on the couch, both covered in the singer’s signature friendship bracelets, with the daughter finally setting down her phone to watch a football game with her dad.

After the commercial was released, many people went on to leave comments both on Cetaphil’s YouTube channel and X, formerly known as Twitter, to applaud how much they loved the concept.

“Bravo to their media team!” one comment read. “Thank you for highlighting the few that saw this as an opportunity to connect and make it positive! Love the nod to routine skincare as well!!!!!”

Another commenter agreed, writing: “As the daughter of a football coach and a diehard Swiftie, I adore this.”

Others talked about how emotional the ad made them, with many admitting that it made them cry.

“Crying at a Cetaphil commercial at 10am on a Friday,” one person wrote in the comments.

“No, I’m not crying... it’s just allergies,” another comment read.

“Lordy me, I’m sobbing!!!! Awesome ad,” a third commenter wrote.

The commercial comes after a father shared a poignant message to men who’ve been criticising Taylor Swift amid her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Robert People shared a video to TikTok earlier this week to defend Swift. His video came as Swift has continued to make headlines for her appearances at Kelce’s NFL games, after the pair started dating last summer. Fans have also been speculating that she’ll be attending the Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the San Francisco 49ers.

In his video, People hit back at all the unkind comments that Swift has received, specifically from men and football fans. He also reminded men that their harsh criticism of the pop star could be something that affects their children.

“For those of you people out there, especially grown men, expressing all this nasty, ridiculous hate for Taylor Swift just for existing and supporting her boyfriend in the NFL, keep in mind, Taylor Swift’s not gonna see or hear any of that,” he said. “But you know who will? Your daughters.”

He went on to specify that because of that criticism, young girls who like Swift could end up feeling less confident in themselves.

“And with all this juvenile hate you’re showing Taylor Swift for simply being there, you’re encouraging your daughters to shrink themselves, reduce who they are,” he continued. “Because if they do anything more than that, if they just decide to be themselves, they’re gonna get a whole lot of hate from not only the world but from people just like you: their own parents.”

You can find the best - and worst - 2024 Super Bowl ads here.