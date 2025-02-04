Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you want a seat at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday (February 4), now is the time to buy a ticket.

Ticket prices to see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the championship game have dropped by nearly 60 percent in a week for some seating areas on resale sites such as Gametime.

This means that Super Bowl LIX is far from the most expensive end-of-season match in the history of the NFL.

The least expensive ticket on Gametime started at $6,492 just seven days ago. Now, the cheapest seats are being offered for $4,627. Meanwhile, the highest-priced tickets on the platform are going for $23,693 instead of $56,409 last week — a drop of roughly 58 percent.

Vivid Seats has nosebleed seats listed between $3,111 and $4,325, while the cheapest Stub Hub seat prices now range from $3,199 to $4,865.

A few days ago Stub Hub tickets started at $3,798 for the same terrace seats, and the most expensive stadium seats, located at center field behind the Eagles, for $22,975. Now, the most expensive seat in section 114, row 2 is $17,500.

Super Bowl LIX ticket prices dropped by 60 percent in the last week ( Getty Images )

In previous years, ticket prices have plummeted by thousands of dollars in the days leading up to the big game.

Still, according to Ticketmaster, the least expensive resale tickets have typically been listed between $4,000 and $6,000.

There’s no explanation for why the cost to attend this year’s Super Bowl is significantly lower than in the last two years. However, the cost of stadium suites has remained relatively consistent with past Super Bowls.

Luxury suites, which can typically accommodate between 25 to 45 people depending on the size, can cost millions.

According to Sports Illustrated, a “normal ticket start suite” is typically between $750,000 and $2 million. The largest suite available in SoFi Stadium was sold at $2.2 million for the 2022 Super Bowl.

Last year, Travis Kelce reportedly dropped $3 million on the VIP Allegiant suite for his mom, his girlfriend Taylor Swift, and the Grammy-winner’s entourage including Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and Keleigh Teller.

The 2025 Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday (February 9). The highly anticipated match comes just two years after Super Bowl LVII’s nail-biter that saw the Chiefs beat the Eagles by just three points. Now, the two teams will go head-to-head once more for the championship title.

What’s more, the Chiefs have the opportunity to make NFL history if they take home the title yet again and secure a “three-peat” Super Bowl win.

Meanwhile, Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar is set to take the stage inside the New Orleans Caesars Superdome for the Apple Music halftime show alongside special guest SZA.

On February 2, the “Not Like Us” artist took home five Grammys, confirming his position as one of the most honored rappers in the history of the awards show.