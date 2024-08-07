Supercharge your skincare routine with the new ELEMIS advanced firming serum

Touted by experts as the most important product in a skincare routine for rejuvenating results, a serum is a must-have for anyone looking to truly target visible signs of ageing. No other skincare step is as powerful, yet so many of us overlook the use of a serum and shouldn’t be.

Serums are the most effective way to deliver potent actives to the skin. They’re infused with high concentrations of age-defying ingredients in the form of tiny molecules that can penetrate deeper into the skin layers to combat common skin concerns - thicker moisturisers simply can’t do this.

Whether you’re looking to address a loss of firmness, fine lines, wrinkles, dryness or radiance, you’ll find a serum that can help with these specific issues. Or you can pick one of the new super serums that target a multitude of these signs of ageing in just one formula thanks to innovations in cosmetic tech.

Just like, the new ELEMIS pro-collagen future restore serum. An advanced complex which delivers smoother, brighter and firmer skin in one glass bottle. With impressive clinical trials behind it, the serum is proven to improve skin firmness by up to 46% and visibly reduce the look of fine lines and deeper-set wrinkles in just 4 days. [1] With 97% of users also saying the serum left their skin brighter and more radiant.

It’s joining the luxury British beauty brand’s iconic Pro-Collagen line-up that targets the effects of collagen decline as we age. From the spa-in-a-jar, multi-award-winning ELEMIS pro-collagen cleansing balm to the hero ELEMIS pro-collagen marine cream still loved as much today by beauty editors and skincare-obsessives as it was on launch 20 years ago.

So, if you’re looking to improve the appearance of your skin, let’s take a deeper dive into the outstanding qualities that make up this new serum…

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum, £115 from uk.elemis.com

The formula

( ELEMIS )

ELEMIS combine the power of natural ingredients with innovative cosmetic science when formulating their luxe skincare – and the new ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum is no exception.

Recognising that the more collagen is present in the skin, the firmer, fuller and smoother it will look and feel, the serum is formulated to boost the production of the protein that naturally depletes as we get older and target the effects it has on the skin.

ELEMIS is known as global leaders in marine-sourced ingredients, so to take on the task it uses a world-first marine discovery: the formulations opal skin algae complex. It’s made up of a trio of marine microalgae – including one that’s been exclusively discovered by ELEMIS.

This has been teamed with marine bacillus ferment known to energise skin cells to promote collagen production, and radiance-renewing marine cellular lipids that nourish and condition the skin. Lastly, padina pavonica ferment, also used in the famous ELEMIS pro-collagen marine cream, has been infused for its further hydrating and firming effects.

The sustainability

( ELEMIS )

ELEMIS cares as much about the planet as it does about helping you improve your skin. For peace of mind, know that the opal skin algae complex is reproduced from just a small sample of seawater that leaves the environment virtually untouched, and the serum is housed in a 100% recyclable glass bottle.

What’s more, ELEMIS is B Corp certified using the business as a force for good with the ambition to become a leader in sustainability within the beauty industry.

The result

( ELEMIS )

To incorporate this new serum into your skincare regime, simply apply 2-3 drops, after your cleanser and before your moisturiser, and you’ll quickly feel and see the difference.

This hard-working serum not only gives skin an instant hit of hydration, but one that lasts a whopping 24 hours too (according to clinical trials). And, if it’s perking-up a dull, tired skin tone you’re after, 97% of users agreed that the serum left their skin brighter and more radiant, as well as feeling more resilient. [2]

But what’s most remarkable is how quickly users saw the formula work its magic on visible signs of ageing. With pro-collagen future restore serum significantly improving skin firmness and reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles in just 4 days, it’s as fast-working as it is skin-rejuvenating.

If you want the same firmer, smoother and luminous results, get your serum now at uk.elemis.com

[1] Independent Clinical Trials 2024, 30 people over 4 weeks.

[2] Independent User Trials 2023, based on 118 people over 4 weeks.