Susan Sarandon’s daughter responds to critics ‘scandalised’ by her wedding dress

Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri, has hit back at critics who were “scandalised” by her wedding dress.

The 39-year-old actor married her partner, the chef Ian Hock, in a private ceremony in Hudson Valley, New York on Sunday (29 June).

The pair announced their engagement from Paris, France, in February last year, after having dated for two years.

Amurri wore a strapless Kim Kassas gown that she purchased at Bridal Reflections in New York City, according to People magazie. The corseted design featured a plunging neckline, which some people criticised as inappropriate for a wedding ceremony.

The daughter of Thelma and Louise star Sarandon has since hit back at critics, writing on social media: “To anyone scandalised by my breasts not being ‘put away’...” alongside a picture of her and her new husband.

She then shared a zoomed-in image of her chest in a following Instagram story, with the caption: “Feel free to screenshot this for later,” alongside a kissing face emoji.

Explaining her choice of wedding dress, the lifestyle blogger told People: “I love how it has a vintage feel and is ultra feminine without being overly pouffy. I wanted to feel sexy but elegant, and I think the dress strikes the perfect balance.”

Meanwhile, her mother opted for a floral print two-piece suit and was pictured at the small ceremony, which took place in front of 40 guests.

The bride and groom shared personal vows at the “French and garden”-themed party. “We wanted to write our own love letters to each other to read as vows, which was so special for us,” said Amurri.

Amurri, who was previously married to Major League soccer player and NBC sports broadcaster Kyle Martino, shares three children with her ex-husband.

The couple married in 2011, and announced their separation in 2019, just two months after announcing they would be having their third child. Their divorce was finalised shortly thereafter, in March 2020, after which Amurri met Hock.

The actor said her previous experience with weddings made the planning process this time around “much easier”.

“Having been my second go-round at this wedding stuff, I found it much easier to plan because I learned so much from my first wedding experience and I know myself so well at this point in my life,” she said.