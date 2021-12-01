Love it or loathe it, festive party season is here. With it comes with navigating difficult dress codes, so if you’re stuck with how to accessorise, there’s no better way to give your outfit some extra glam than by with your jewelery.

Whether it’s an item that holds sentimental value or is it a piece you’ve bought yourself, it rings true that a great collection should never be underestimated. If yours is in need of a little overhaul, then we’re here to introduce you to the destination for all things glamour: Swarovski.

While the brand needs little introduction, it’s a family-owned business that specialises in affordable glitz and focuses on craftsmanship over carats. And with Giovanna Engelbert as its helm, its latest collections are stellar.

You can expect to find everything from its Dextera hoop earrings (£145) to our all-time favourite Harmonia choker (£380), all of which would work to elevate even the dowdiest of outfits.

Its new lines have the power to transform the dowdiest of outfits and are a thing of beauty, so, here is a round up of top picks from collection I and collection II – all of which are sure to make you sparkle.

Swarovski Harmonia choker: £380, Swarovski.com

Looking to kick off the party season shining brighter than a diamond? This choker is sure to do the trick. According to the brand, it’s been designed to give the illusion of floating stones and it showcases the classic cut of crystals. If you’re unsure what to wear it with, we predict it’ll look sensational with an LBD this Christmas, but would equally work to transform loungewear into something far more chic. Should you prefer, it’s also available in yellow crystals (£450).

Swarovski Gema stud earrings: £65, Swarovski.com

Engelbert’s collection II is a playful, yet stylish celebration of a sweet shop’s bright colours. And we’re here for it because who doesn’t enjoy dopamine dressing? This pair of stud earrings immediately stood out to us because they’re perfectly bold and brilliant. While they’d pack a punch when worn alone, if you pair them with the Dextera hoop earrings (£135), you have yourself a gorgeous ear party.

Swarovski Constella necklace: £165, Swarovski.com

If you’re looking for something a little more understated than the Harmonia choker (£380), then this Constella design is the one for you. It’s a delicate gold band necklace, which is studded with a number of crystals that look like they’ll catch the light beautifully. An ideal everyday piece that will elevate any outfit.

Swarovski Millenia cocktail ring: £95, Swarovski.com

With Swarovski’s craftmanship obvious here – the design really is quite something. It boasts two octagon-cut emerald crystals, which are offset with a gold-tone plated band. The perfect jewellery piece for any black tie event this festive season, especially alongside the Millenia ear cuff (£45). Both of which are sure to make people green with envy.

Swarovski Letra bracelet: £55, Swarovski.com

An innovative take on traditional beadwork, this is made from square-cut crystals on a colour-coordinated adjustable cord. Should the pink colour not be for you, then you’ll be glad to know that there are 10 different options to choose from, including orange, green and white. Despite its high-quality design, it costs just £55, so we think this would make the perfect gift for a friend or loved one this Christmas.

