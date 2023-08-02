Angus Cloud’s rumoured girlfriend Sydney Martin posts tribute to late Euphoria star

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Angus Cloud’s rumoured girlfriend Sydney Martin honoured the Euphoria actor following his sudden death at the age of 25.

On 31 July, TMZ reported the 25-year-old had died inside his childhood home in Oakland, California. Later that day, Martin, 22, took to her Instagram Story to share a series of photos expressing her condolences and revealing her sadness. The first photo was a display of broken heart emojis against a black backdrop, with no mention of Cloud. Her follow-up photo featured the two of them together with the caption: “My heart is so broken. I love you forever.”

Martin gave fans a peek into her and Cloud’s intimate relationship with a video of them spending time together on the third slide. On top of the footage, she included “a song he loved” - “Money Trees” by Kendrick Lamar. Cloud’s affection for the actress was displayed in her fourth post, a collage of four photos in which he could be seen embracing her, holding her hand, and kissing her cheek.

Across an image of street art created by Cloud, Martin wrote: “I will never let the world forget you. Bless Bless One Love.” She also reposted the young talent’s old Instagram photo with the same caption: “Bless Bless One Love.”

Though Martin and Cloud never publicly confirmed their romantic relationship, the two weren’t shy about showing affectionate photos on social media. The Alaska-born Martin included loving mirror selfies of them in her old post celebrating the release of Euphoria season two. Martin assumed the role of the “Bikini girl” who sat next to Ashtray by the bonfire in the first episode.

Cloud’s family confirmed his passing in their statement to TMZ. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” they expressed. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

‘My heart is so broken,’ Martin writes in her Instagram tribute series for Cloud (@thesydneymartin on Instagram)

The beloved HBO actor’s death comes after he lost his dad, Conor Hickey, in May. He and his family travelled to Ireland the week of 24 July for the burial.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” Cloud’s family continued. “We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Martin and Cloud embrace eachother in a collage of selfies (@thesydneymartin on Instagram)

Following his death, tributes to Cloud have poured in. Kathrine Narducci, Colman Domingo, Javon “Wanna” Walton, and Storm Reid paid homage to their late Euphoria co-star in poignant Instagram posts.