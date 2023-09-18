Sydney Sweeney shares photos from ‘80s prom-themed birthday bash

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sydney Sweeney has celebrated her 26th birthday with an ‘80s prom-themed party.

The Euphoria star threw the fun, retro bash over the weekend after her birthday on 12 September. She showed fans glimpses of the party on her Instagram Story, decorated with filtered photos of disco balls and pink curtains draped across the ceiling.

Sweeney also reposted many of her famous friends’ Instagram Stories from the night. She included snapshots of the decorations, which included a lit-up dance floor, balloon displays, and a white banner with pink text that read “Syd’s Prom” surrounded by sparkly metallic fringe. There were also two pink-and-blue balloon arches set against a matching streamer backdrop evoking the kind of backgrounds that would be set up for pictures at a real ‘80s prom.

As seen in photos she took with her guests, Sweeney was true to the theme. The Emmy nominee donned a metallic, hot pink minidress with rosette-shaped puffy sleeves that looked like it came straight out of the ‘80s. She accessorised the look with a sparkly little bag from Self-Portrait and platform pumps, both adorned with bows. Sweeney also wore her hair in big, voluminous blonde curls styled in a deep side part with sparkly eyeshadow, thick black liner, and pink lips.

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Barbie’s Ariana Greenblatt posted videos to their Instagram Stories of Sweeney being serenaded by partygoers with a silly, operatic rendition of “Happy Birthday” before blowing out the candles from a multicoloured three-layer cake. Mendes wrote on her Instagram Story that “80’s prom night was rad” along with two pink hearts, to which Sweeney replied with, “Love youuuuu :).”

“Happy birthday beauty! I love you so much!!” wrote Nicola Peltz Beckham, 28, alongside a video shared to her story of the crowd clapping for Sweeney. Meanwhile, Sweeney’s Anyone But You costar Alexandra Shipp posted a pic with the actor, calling her the “birthday bae” on her Instagram Story.

Brazilian pop star Anitta posted a few pictures from the party’s photobooth to her story wishing Sweeney a Happy Birthday. “My first prom thanks to the bday girl @sydney_sweeney U deserve the best!!!” the pop star wrote on her Instagram Story.

Sweeney has been making waves recently after being given the honour of starring in the music video for “Angry,” the first single The Rolling Stones have released in decades. In the music video, a leather-clad Sweeney can be seen enjoying a joy ride down Los Angeles’ iconic Sunset Boulevard in the backseat of a red convertible as Mick Jagger sings from various billboards passing by. The White Lotus actor admitted in a press conference that she “freaked out” when the legendary band asked her to be in the music video.

Several upcoming projects are on the way for the actor, including the highly-anticipated Marvel and Sony collaboration Madame Web, in which she will star as Julia Carpenter opposite Dakota Johnson in the titular role. Sweeney will also be seen alongside Academy Award winner Julianne Moore in Apple TV+’s upcoming thriller film Echo Valley.

She will also be starring in the R-rated rom-com Anyone But You together with Top Gun: Maverick‘s Glen Powell. Sweeney served as an executive producer for the upcoming film directed by Easy A‘s Will Gluck.