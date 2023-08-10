Sydney Sweeney says she thought she’d have children by now

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sydney Sweeney has candidly revealed that she expected to have a family by now.

The actress, 25, recently spoke to Variety, where she opened up about her life and what she plans to do with it alongside her “Echo Valley” co-star Julianne Moore.

Moore mentioned in the interview that the two of them have a similar mindset when it comes to their work. “I was very furious about my work at that age, and she is too,” Moore said about The White Lotus star. “She just feels very authentic and real, and is easy to work with and be close to.”

She continued to gush over Sweeney, adding: “I think probably her degree of comfort is much greater than mine was at that age. She’s somebody who is not just interested in being a star, but is interested in being an actor.”

Sweeney said that if her career does ever reach the same lengths as Moore’s that she would want to “find a really healthy balance”.

“I always thought I’d have a kid by now,” the Euphoria star told Variety. “I always wanted to be a young mom. I love acting, I love the business, I love producing, I love all of it. But what’s the point if I’m not getting to share it with a family?”

When she is ready to have a family, she already has a plan in mind for the number of children she wants. “The time will come, and I’ll have four kids,” Sweeney said. “And they will come with me everywhere and be my best friends.”

Currently, the actress is engaged to her boyfriend, Jonathan Davino. Engagement rumours first circulated when a ring was spotted on her finger in February 2022, with People officially confirming the couple was engaged in March of the same year.

When asked what qualities she looks for in a partner she said: “I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

She and Davino have been romantically linked since October 2018, when they were first photographed together while attending a dinner for InStyle. After the original sighting, the pair have continued to be spotted together, including a beach day in Hawaii in 2020.

According to People, Davino is a Chicago-based restauranter whose family owns the popular pizza company, Pompei.

Sweeney first opened up about the relationship in January 2022 to Cosmopolitan. “I don’t date people in the spotlight,” she said. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.”

She later explained what made this support system so great, adding: “I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like: ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.’"