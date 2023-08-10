Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sydney Sweeney has given fans a long-awaited response to rumours about her dating her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell.

The Euphoria actor stars opposite Powell in the forthcoming romantic comedy directed and co-written by Will Gluck (Easy A, Friends with Benefits).

During the film’s production and later during its press run, photos and videos of the pair interacting sent fans into a frenzy, speculating that they were romantically involved. Powell was thought to be in a relationship with model Gigi Paris at the time, who further flamed the rumours by unfollowing the two actors on social media in April.

Meanwhile, Sweeney is currently engaged to Chicago-based businessman Jonathan Davino.

In a new interview with Variety, Sweeney seemed to hint that any romantic chemistry between her and Powell was just for show.

“It’s a romcom,” she said. “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.

“We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR [automated dialogue replacement] with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

Glen Powell (left) and Sydney Sweeney (Getty Images)

She said of the media furore surrounding their relationship: “They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

“Sydney is brilliant at a lot of things, including how to deal with social media; she didn’t emotionally internalize it. It was crazy, but after a while it became normal,” director Gluck added in the Variety interview.

In April, Paris appeared to confirm rumours that she and Powell had broken up after she posted an Instagram video of herself walking down the street with the caption: “Know your worth and onto the next.”

Sweeney, however, was seen out in public with her fiancé the following month.

According to Anyone But You’s official synopsis, the film is “a modernisation of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. When college arch-nemeses reunite years after graduation for a destination wedding, they pretend to be a couple for their own personal reasons. But through pretending, they actually fall in love.”

Anyone But You is scheduled for release on 15 December.