Gigi Paris appears to have confirmed rumours that she and actor Glen Powell have ended their relationship of three years.

On Wednesday, the model seemingly alluded to the split reports on Instagram, where she posted a video of herself walking down a street along with the caption: “Know your worth and onto the next.”

She later shared a friend’s Instagram story of a dinner party, with the caption: “New beginnings.”

In addition to the cryptic captions, Paris has unfollowed her longtime boyfriend on Instagram, according to UsWeekly. At the time of writing, Paris does not follow Powell, although the Set It Up star still follows Paris.

The social media hints appear to have convinced fans of Paris, with many applauding her in the comments under her recent post. “Good for you, someone else out there will treat you better,” one person commented, while another fan said: “Yes girl, you deserve better #TeamGigi.”

As of now, neither Paris nor Powell have publicly confirmed they have ended their relationship.

The Independent has contacted representatives for both for comment.

Paris’ decision to unfollow Powell on Instagram comes after she also reportedly unfollowed his Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney this week.

The move came amid speculation about Sweeney and Powell’s relationship, as the two actors promote their forthcoming movie.

Sweeney, who is engaged to Chicago-based restauranter, Jonathan Davino, appeared to poke fun at the infidelity rumours on Monday, when she was seen wearing a black and white crop top emblazoned with the phrase: ‘Kiss the boys and make them cry” in an Instagram video shared by hairstylist Glen Oropeza and makeup artist Melissa Hernandez.

Paris and the Top Gun: Maverick star have been dating since 2020, with the 30-year-old model previously sharing her support for the news Sweeney and Powell would be starring alongside one another in the rom-com.

In the comments of a post announcing the casting shared by Powell in January, Paris posted three fire emojis.