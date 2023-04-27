Zendaya supports boyfriend Tom Holland as he shares major career update

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zendaya has shown support for her boyfriend Tom Holland after he revealed the news of his upcoming anthology series The Crowded Room.

“The Crowded Room – I promise you this show will not disappoint!” the Spider-Man star wrote in the caption of his Instagram post on Monday (24 April).

“We are seven weeks out from dropping our first three episodes and I have never been more excited to share something with you. BE PART OF THE MYSTERY!”

Zendaya was one of the first people to like Holland’s post.

Holland and Zendaya first met in 2016 while filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming, the second Spider-Man film reboot and first starring Holland as Peter Parker.

According to Deadline, Holland’s new 10-part series will “explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with mental illness”.

The storyline is written by A Beautiful Mind’s Akiva Goldsman.

Holland will be joined by Amanda Seyfried, who will portray the role of a clinical psychologist named Rya, and Emmy Rossum, who will play the role of Holland’s mother Candy.

In other news, Zendaya surprised fans by performing at Coachella 2023, alongside her Euphoria collaborator Labrinth.

The show marks the first time in eight years that Zendaya has performed live.

She joined Labrinth on stage at the Mojave tent on Saturday (22 April) to sing “I’m Tired” and “All Of Us”, both of which were both written for the HBO series Euphoria.

After her performance, Zendaya expressed her gratitude “for this magical night” and Labrinth for “giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again” on Instagram.