Sydney Sweeney reveals she’s paid off her mother’s mortgage

Sydney Sweeney has revealed that she’s officially paid off her mother Lisa Sweeney’s mortgage.

The 26-year-old actor spoke candidly about how her parents – Lisa and Steven Sweeney, who are divorced – have supported her career during an interview with Who What Wear, published on 27 March. During the conversation, she shared the sweet gift she gave her mother, before specifying how important it’s been for her to be there for her parents.

“I recently paid off my mom’s mortgage,” Sweeney said. “As a kid, I always dreamt of being able to take care of my parents, so that was a really big thing for me to be able to do.”

The Euphoria star acknowledged that even amid her busy work schedule, she tries to make as much time as possible for her family.

“I try to incorporate them into my life as much as possible, whether it’s talking with my cousins every other day or going home,” she explained.

She continued to express how much she values her quality time with her loved ones, noting that she doesn’t hesitate to return home to Spokane, Washington, to spend time with her grandmother and mother.

Sweeney also acknowledged that when she first wanted to pursue acting, her parents didn’t hesitate to move with her to Los Angeles from Spokane.

“It was hard because LA is very different from Spokane,” she said. “The cost of a big city versus a small city is vastly different and challenging as well.”

Despite the success that the Anyone But You star has reached now, she emphasised that it wasn’t necessarily easy for her family to live in Los Angeles. “My quote, unquote success didn’t come until I was in my 20s,” she said. “So my parents didn’t really get to [experience it with me].”

This isn’t the first time that Sweeney has opened up about her relationship with her family. During an interview with Variety in August 2023, she acknowledged how her parents put her acting career first, noting that they’d gotten divorced and filed for bankruptcy during her rise to fame.

“My parents sacrificed so much to support my dream, and they lost so much during it. I just felt a responsibility to show them that it was worth it,” she said.

Sweeney confessed that she’ll “never know” if the sacrifices her parents made for her contributed to their split and financial problems. However, she confessed that she had thought about whether her career impacted her parent’s relationship.

“I think as a kid, as the eldest, I feel a responsibility. They’ll say no, or they’ll say yes, depending on what fight it is. But I’ll always feel responsible. But that’s okay,” she explained. She also has a younger brother, Trent.

She also noted that while she doesn’t talk to her father about her career too frequently, he still supports her. “He lives on a ranch in Mexico, and doesn’t have internet or cell service,” she said. “I know he’s proud of me, and I know he’s like: ‘Wow, this is a crazy world!’”

Sweeney then opened up about her mother’s career, noting that while Lisa was a criminal defence lawyer, she later stepped away from work to focus on her family. “She could not come home to two little babies and be mentally okay. So she had to quit,” Sweeney said.

She added: “My mom grew up with barely anything. She got her GED when she was 16; she worked five jobs to put herself through school; she took care of her brothers; she takes care of everyone. It’s unbelievable seeing where she came from, and being able to show her this world now.”