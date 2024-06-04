Take your creativity anywhere with the Huawei MatePad Pro 11.5”S

If you’re a creative type you never know when inspiration will strike, which is why it’s important to have the tools with you when it happens.

That’s why the recently launched Huawei MatePad 11.5”S is designed to make the creative process comfortable and accessible from just about anywhere.

The 11.5”S builds on the MatePad range’s exceptional functionality and design while implementing some unique characteristics to make it even more suited for note-takers and artists, with the PaperMatte display being front and centre.

By replicating the motion and texture of putting pencil to paper, the MatePad 11.5”S harnesses the user’s creativity and input for a more tangible writing and drawing experience.

With a 2.8K display and 144Hz refresh rate, the Huawei MatePad 11.5”S is an impressive tablet in its own right but what really sets it apart is its new generation of PaperMatte display. Combining nanoscale anti-glare etching technology along with optical coating gives its interface a paper-like quality which brings surface reflectivity down below two per cent while eliminating 99 per cent of light interference.

This not only results in a high-resolution visual experience with a colourful display but also means it can be used comfortably in both indoor and outdoor settings for reading, watching videos and more.

This vibrancy is even more accentuated thanks to the MatePad 11.5”S “Colour Mode”, which adjusts brightness, hue and colour temperature for even greater eye comfort as you’re reading. The benefits of this are most obvious while reading comic books, graphic novels or newspapers, where those soft hues of coloured ink on paper can be best enjoyed.

A paper-like screen isn’t just useful for reading either, as the MatePad 11.5”S makes for a dependable note-taking companion. While writing with a stylus, such as Huawei’s third-generation M-Pencil, contact with the nanostructures etched into the surface of the screen creates a resistance reminiscent of the gentle friction of a pencil on paper that feels natural and helps put you into a creative headspace.

The Huawei Notes app also boasts some new features which makes note-taking even more efficient, such as the “Note Replay” feature. During a meeting, users can simply take down the main points and when they revisit their notes later, they can touch a note to play back audio from the corresponding part of the meeting so no details are missed.

With the MatePad 11.5”S, Huawei is introducing its new painting app, “GoPaint,” to unlock even more creativity. With the M-Pencil, users can bring their designs and illustrations to life with a great level of fidelity thanks to the in-built NearLink chip, which can sense over 10,000 levels of pressure.

This not only provides a greater sense of control but also vastly improves line thickness and cleaner strokes as well. GoPaint uses professional-grade rendering, fast compositing, and efficient use of storage thanks to Huawei FangTian Painting Engine, making GoPaint an ideal tool for professional creators.

