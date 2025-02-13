Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cobra Kai stars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser just hard launched their relationship — and their engagement — following years of speculation from fans.

The longtime co-stars walked the red carpet together on Wednesday during Netflix’s series-finale event for Cobra Kai, which is releasing the final part of its final (sixth) season on Thursday. As Mouser posed with her arm around Buchanan’s shoulder, they both held their hands up to reveal matching silver rings.

On Thursday, Netflix shared a sweet snap of the actors while confirming their engagement.

“COBRA CRYING BECAUSE TANNER BUCHANAN & MARY MOUSER ARE ENGAGED,” Netflix wrote on X/Twitter.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Mouser and Buchanan for comment.

Mouser, 28, posed on the red carpet in a brown, sparkled mini-dress, along with a set of silver necklaces and bracelets. Meanwhile, Buchanan, 26, wore a navy blue suit and grey tie, along with a silver watch and yellow sunglasses.

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser show off their matching rings on red carpet ( Getty Images )

During an interview with People at the event, the He’s All That star said Mouser was “a hundred percent” his ride-or-die confidant. However, he also acknowledged that he had close friendships with “literally everybody” in the Cobra Kai cast.

“There's not one person that we don't hang out with and have fun with, and we truly keep saying that we're going to be around in each other's lives forever. I don't know how to explain it,” he said.

Buchanan and Mouser’s engagement comes as fans have questioned for years if they were together. While they’ve frequently posted about each other on social media in the past, they’ve never said they were an item.

In August 2021, Mouser shared multiple pictures on Instagram of her and Buchanan posing at an event for He’s All That.

“GO WATCH MY BEST FRIEND FREAKING KILL IT IN @hesallthatmovie!!! v v proud bestie right here,” she wrote. “Also - I love you, @tannerbuchananofficial, for putting up with my antics. And honestly, you usually just match my antics with your own, so thanks for that too.”

In Cobra Kai, Mouser plays a young karate star, Sam, the daughter of Ralph Machchio’s character, Daniel LaRusso, who he played in the original Karate Kid movies. Meanwhile, Buchanan plays Robby, the son of Daniel’s rival, Johnny Lawrence. During the show’s early seasons, Sam and Robby had a brief romance, which Buchanan previously discussed.

During a conversation with Interview Magazine in 2021, he shared how strange it was for his character to be in a relationship with Mouser since they were just friends in real life at the time.

“The romantic scenes are what cause me the most anxiety. You could talk to Mary [Mouser] about this because she and I are such good friends,” he explained. “When we had our first kiss scene in season 2, they were asking us, 'Are you ready?' My heart was pounding, I was shaking. It just feels weird to go to that place, because we’re such good friends.”