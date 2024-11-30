Target gives Santa Claus a ‘weirdly hot’ makeover in viral ad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Target fans can’t get enough of the company’s new holiday campaign, which has transformed Santa Claus from sweet to sexy.

With Christmas fast approaching, the American retailer sprinkled some cheer with a new series of commercials starring model Brent Bailey as Target employee “Kris K.,” also known as Kris Kringle. Instead of appearing like the typical Santa Claus, however, Bailey was dressed in a tight quarter-zip red sweater and khaki pants, prompting viewers to fawn over the handsome Santa.

Titled “Born to Be Kris,” the first 30-second ad showed the 41-year-old actor with silver hair driving a red Ford Bronco, with a “Sleigh” license plate on the back. He was then seen getting out of the car outside a snow-coated Target, as “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf played in the background.

“Meet Kris, our newest Target Team Member. He loves the holidays as much as the next guy. Actually, way more than the next guy,” Target wrote in the ad’s description on YouTube. “Actually, way more than anyone we know. Actually, more than anyone anyone knows. But hey, that’s not important. What is, is that shiny red Bronco and perfectly coiffed beard.”

The holiday commercial, which Bailey posted to Instagram on November 14, left fans mesmerized not only by his silver fox facial hair but his overall “attraction.”

open image in gallery Target releases its holiday campaign starring Brent Bailey as ‘Kris K.’ ( Target / YouTube )

“Sexy Target Santa… Not your Momma’s Santa,” one viewer commented under his post.

The second advertisement — titled “He’s Hot, But These Target Turkey Deals Are Hotter” — saw the return of Bailey’s Kris K., as he approached a woman in the refrigerated aisle. Upon seeing him, the woman told Bailey he’s “weirdly hot,” before reaching for a $0.79 turkey.

On YouTube, the 15-second ad has been viewed more than six million times.

“My favorite ad of the 2024 season so far. I cannot get enough of it,” one fan commented, while another said: “Congrats Target, Santa got it going on.”

open image in gallery Target shoppers fawn over sexy Santa-themed holiday ads ( Target )

Target also released a third video as part of its holiday campaign, titled “Kris from Target,” whiched showed Bailey doing bicep curls with a miniature Christmas tree as he walked around the store.

On Instagram, Target shoppers begged for more sexy Santa ads and wished for the chance to meet Bailey in person.

“Where are they doing photos with THIS Santa? I’d like some,” one person asked, while a second user wrote: “Whoever is in charge of our marketing deserves a raise.”

“Love it, that’s my kind of Santa,” another commenter added.

“I believe in Santa again,” joked someone else.

Of course, one skeptical viewer pointed out that Target’s version of Santa Claus would likely only appeal to adults, and kids wouldn’t be as amazed by Bailey’s rendition.

“I guess adults might like this Santa, but kids won’t,” they wrote.