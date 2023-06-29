Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taron Egerton has announced he is taking a break from social media, which he described as “addictive” and “hard to break away from”.

The Rocketman star, 33, said the amount of time he spends scrolling on his phone is “eroding” his ability to “seek out the company of the people I love”.

Posting a lengthy text statement on his Instagram account, he told his three million followers that he needs to spend less time reading what other people have to say.

“I’m going to take a break from social media for a while,” he wrote. “I’m not sure why I’m making a big declaration about it; I just think it’s hard to break away from a cycle that I’ve grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself.

“I’ve gotten myself into a place where I spend too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result, I feel a bit removed from myself.

“And with regards to work, I know I am capable of more and IG is one of several impediments of me getting there.”

Egerton added: “Thanks everyone for saying such nice things all the time; I so appreciate it but I just need to not read the thoughts of strangers for a while; I’m really not sure this stuff is very good for any of us.”

He added in the caption: “Have a great rest of your year everyone. And if you’re anything like me remember to leave your f***ing phone in the other room a bit more often.”

Many of Egerton’s fans said they would miss him on the platform, but encouraged him in his decision.

“Well bloody said Taron! You shall be missed but we all need time out from social media!” one person wrote.

Another added: “The best decision. I should follow your example, all of this is so addictive that clearly we put aside so many things that are better and even priorities.”

A third said: “Good decision! Social media is wack [sic], your life and mental wellbeing will benefit astronomically from being away from it for a while. Enjoy your time off.”

Egerton is best known for starring in the Kingsman films opposite Colin Firth. He also starred as Sir Elton John in the biopic about the singer’s life, Rocketman, which earnt him a Golden Globe.

He recently attended Sir Elton’s performance at Glastonbury, and posted on Instagram: “I had no idea Glastonbury was a competition but congratulations Elton John for winning it...”

Last year he was acclaimed for his role in the Apple TV+ drama Black Bird.