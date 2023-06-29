Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has reportedly said she will move out of their home in California, as long as her ex-husband provides further financial support as determined by the court.

The former couple are locked in a disagreement over Baumgartner’s continued presence in the beachfront house they shared together in Carpenteria, California, after she filed for divorce in early May.

New court documents reportedly show that Baumgartner, 49, promised to move out of the house on 31 August if Costner, 68, agrees to pay a higher amount in monthly child support, according to TMZ. Earlier this month, she reportedly asked a judge to force the Yellowstone star to pay $248,000 (approximately £196,000) per month in child support for their three teenage children.

Baumgartner is arguing that the figure is “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle”. She is also requesting that Costner pay 100 per cent of the children’s private school tuition fees, extracurricular activities and healthcare expenses. Both are seeking joint custody of the children.

According to People, the amount Baumgartner is seeking is more than six times the $38,000 (approximately £30,000) a month that Costner offered. He has alleged that his ex-wife is refusing to vacate their home since she filed for divorce, in spite of a clause in their pre-nuptial agreement that requires her to move out within 30 days.

Under the conditions of their pre-nup, Baumgartner is entitled to a settlement of $1.4m. Costner’s net worth is estimated to be upwards of $250m, with Variety reporting that he was getting paid $1.5m per episode of his hit show Yellowstone, making him the best-paid actor on TV in 2022.

In legal documents, Costner said that Baumgartner’s agreement to move out “was and is unconditional”. It also noted that after his divorce from first wife Cindy Silva in 1994, to whom he reportedly paid a $80m settlement, he “found himself without a home base… He never wanted that to happen again”.

Baumgartner cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing and listed their date of separation as 11 April.

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner at the Oscars in 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

A representative for Costner told Fox News at the time: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.

“We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The pair are due for a case management conference on 5 July.

Costner and Baumgartner married in 2004 and share three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. The Bodyguard star was previously married to Silva for 16 years before they divorced in 1994, and also share three children together.

Costner also has a son with Bridget Rooney, who was born in 1996.

The Independent has contacted Costner’s representatives for comment.