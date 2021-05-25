Mother shows off tattoo of drawing they incorrectly thought was made by their son

People are sharing their amusement and horror after a mother showed off a tattoo they had done of a drawing that they mistakenly thought their son had made.

Recently, Elleot, a TikTok user who goes by @pigeonsandfries, explained in a video that, growing up, they had always been told that tattoos are supposed to have “meaning,” before asking other users on the app to share their “most meaningless tattoo”.

In response to the prompt, a TikTok user who goes by @th3victorygarden, revealed that they have a tattoo on their arm of a drawing that they thought was done by their son, only to later find out that it was actually created by their son’s friend.

“My son’s friend drew this,” they say in the video as they roll up their sleeve to show the colourful tattoo, which appears to be of a palm tree next to what looks like a large rock but is actually a pirate ship. “I thought my son drew this.”

The brief video, which @th3victorygarden captioned: “Kevin, age six, crayon,” has since been viewed more than 359,000 times and prompted a range of amused comments.

“Suddenly I feel the need to confirm the dozens of pieces of kid art I have on the art wall and about my house JUST IN CASE,” one person commented, while another said: “My jaw just dropped.”

“That’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen,” someone else wrote.

Others questioned whether the mother ever informed the other child that their art was turned into a tattoo, while some also suggested that the tattoo has “meaning” if the children are still friends.

According to a TikTok follow-up video, @th3victorygarden never told the child actually behind the drawing, with the mother revealing that they didn’t find out that their son didn’t draw the tattoo until “years later”.

“My son broke the news at the dinner table years later,” they wrote in the comments.

In another video, they shared an additional, closer look at the tattoo in response to one viewer who wrote: “Ok but it is dope.”

In the comments, @th3victorygarden also clarified what the six-year-old had drawn, responding to one person who asked what it is supposed to be: “It’s a pirate cove,” before showing a video of the original drawing on green coloured paper, which also featured a ship.

“Maybe you should have [your son] design something and add to it,” one person jokingly suggested. “Then it’s a collaboration.”

This article was originally published in April 2021.