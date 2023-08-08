Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An influencer on TikTok known for her do-it-yourself content has released an apology video after accusing another content creator of copying her ideas.

Tay, who goes by the name @taybeepboop, has nearly two million followers on the platform and makes videos about refurbishing her house in San Francisco. She also shares videos detailing the designs she creates for her clients, and the materials she uses for them.

A fellow TikToker, who goes by the username @kaarinjoy, decided to make videos of her own do-it-yourself projects. As this went on, Tay drew comparisons between the two accounts. It is not known if Tay was tagged in these videos, and Kaarin did not mention if these projects were intended to be duplicates.

The San Francisco influencer addressed the attemps in a since-deleted video, in which she compared what she made against Kaarin’s videos, and claimed that her ideas were stolen. Tay included examples such as using the same colours to paint walls, and accused Kaarin off “ripping off” her boyfriend’s art by recreating similar versions herself.

“She hung up this cake wallpaper that just happens to be my actual wallpaper line that I have,” Tay said in the deleted video, referencing her line of wallpaper.

After removing the video from her page, the DIY influencer released an explanation on her story: “I posted a vid today that I should have continued to handle privately,” the statement began. “This isn’t what I want my page to be about so I removed it! I’m passionate about giving credit to designers and creators, and I wish that could have been the case here when it was first addressed.”

After receiving online criticism, Kaarin went on to make her own video in response. She prefaced her speech by saying that she hadn’t initially heard what was said about because Tay had blocked her. Kaarin said she was one of the first creators that she followed on the platform and was inspired by her designs.

Prior to the recent drama breaking out, Kaarin said they had a couple of pleasant interactions messaging each other. She explained that two months ago Tay asked her not to recreate any of her designs on TikTok anymore.

This seemed to turn the TikTok tables, with users taking to Tay’s page to leave comments in defense of Kaarin. “Can we put up the wallpaper we buy from you? Or do we need permission for that too?” one such comment read.

Because of the backlash Otto Studio, the company that produces Tay’s wallpaper announced that it was no longer available for purchase on their Instagram page. “We are disappointed in and do not stand behind the video that was posted by Tay BeepBoop regarding Kaarin Joy earlier this week,” their statement began.

“It goes against our values and the ethos of the DIY community. As such, effective immediately, the Tay BeepBoop collection will no longer be available for purchase.”

Most recently, Tay has released an apology video on her page. She explained that she took as long as she did to make the aforementioned video because she needed time to realize her thoughts were wrong and she should not have gone after someone “that nice”. “Everyone draws inspiration from somewhere,” she added.

Some commenters claimed the video was only released in correlation with her losing her wallpaper line. “Me when I lose my wallpaper line:” one commenter wrote, “You’re sorry when it messes with your bag!” another agreed.

Others applauded Tay for owning up to her mistakes. “We are all human and we all get it so wrong sometimes. The beauty is owning it, and the growth that follows,” one comment read. “Bravo Tay! We all make mistakes. Owning a mistake and apologizing is the best. Time heals,” agreed another comment.

The Independent has contacted both Tay and Kaarin for comment.