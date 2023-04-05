Taylor Momsen delights Gossip Girl fans with photo at iconic NYC filming location

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Momsen has returned to the Upper East Side. The Gossip Girl alum recently took a trip down memory lane when she shared a photo of herself at one of the CW show’s most memorable filming locations, unsurprisingly sending Gossip Girl fans into a frenzy.

On 2 April, Momsen shared an Instagram post from outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, or as Gossip Girl fans would call it, “the Met steps”. The 29-year-old actor, who played aspiring designer Jenny Humphrey, was dressed in her signature grunge jeans and black graphic T-shirt with black sunglasses.

“This picture feels familiar…” she captioned the post, harkening back to her Gossip Girl days.

Nostalgic fans instantly rushed to the comments section, where they referenced lines from Kristen Bell’s iconic Gossip Girl narration.

“Spotted on the steps of the Met, Taylor is claiming the title of Queen B. XOXO GG,” wrote one fan.

“Spotted: Little J at the Met Steps,” commented another. “Has the young Queen returned to rule her subjects? Or is she just sitting pretty and reckless? Xoxo gossip girl”.

“I see what you did there,” wrote someone else.

Meanwhile, her former co-star Kelly Rutherford – who played Lily van der Woodsen in the drama series – showed Momsen some love by leaving three red heart emojis in the comments section.

Beginning in 2007, Momsen joined the cast of Gossip Girl when she was just 14 years old as the rebellious little sister of “Lonely Boy” Dan Humphrey, played by Penn Badgley. While attending an elite prep school in Manhattan, the Brooklyn brother and sister become ensconced in the lives of a group of rich Upper East Siders. Throughout the series, the show’s characters – namely Blair Waldorf, played by Leighton Meester – battled it out for the title of “Queen Bee” and a prime seat on the steps of the Met museum.

This isn’t the first time Momsen has reflected on her Gossip Girl days. The actor turned lead singer of the Pretty Reckless spoke about the “cultural impact” of the CW show, which she didn’t realise until long after the Gossip Girl series finale in 2012.

“I don’t think I realised what a cultural impact that show had while I was doing it,” she told Metro in October 2022. “Now looking back on it, and 15 years later, hearing people still talking about what an impact it had on them, it is very cool to have been a part of that show. It was a very unique experience for everyone involved. It changed my life in so many ways.”

“It was incredible,” Momsen added. “It was a great experience and an honor to be a part of.”

Despite Gossip Girl’s lasting cultural impact, HBOMax announced in January 2023 that the short-lived Gossip Girl reboot was coming to an end after just two seasons.

“So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max,” said executive producer Joshua Safran, who also produced the original show, on Twitter. “We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs.”

He concluded by thanking “all the GG fans around the world”, saying: “You’re the reason we came back in the first place, and who knows, maybe the reason we will meet again. Much love.”