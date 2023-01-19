Fans of original Gossip Girl react to news of divisive reboot’s cancellation

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

HBO Max has announced the end to its shortlived Gossip Girl reboot after just two seasons, bringing joy and relief to many fans of the original.

Since the 2021 premiere of the sequel to the original six-season drama, which starred Blake Lively, Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester, many viewers have criticised it for “ruining a classic”.

The Independent’s Adam White wrote that the “boring” reboot “saps its juicy premise of all its fun” in his one-star review.

On Thursday (19 January), executive producer Joshua Safran – who also produced the original show – shared the news of the reboot’s cancellation, tweeting: “So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max.”

In a follow-up post, Safran added: “We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs.”

He concluded by thanking “all the GG fans around the world”, saying: “You’re the reason we came back in the first place, and who knows, maybe the reason we will meet again. Much love.”

Numerous fans of the original responded in spite, however, with one commenting: “The way we knew this day was coming since the day it aired.”

“Ha ha that’s what u get for trying to ruin a CLASSIC!” a third wrote, with another adding: “They threw in an incest plot and even that couldn’t save them at HBO, you know it’s bad if HBO isn’t even standing by your incest.”

Someone else said they were “not surprised” by the decision “because the current season is all over the damn place. Sad to see it go though”.

Others were “devastated” by the news, with one calling it “utter bulls***”, adding that “this reboot is so much fun!”

“As an OG GG fan, it has been so refreshing to see this world shown with more diversity. I really hope they get a new home,” another tweeted. “This show deserves the world.”

HBO’s revival picks up years after its fan-favourite predecessor, centring on a new generation of New York high school elites who use social media to spread gossip.

The Gossip Girl reboot’s season two finale debuts Thursday 26 January on HBO Max and Sky in the UK.