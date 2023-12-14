Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift welcomed 34 with a dazzling New York City party proving she knows how to celebrate herself all too well.

On 13 December, the Grammy winner capped age 33 with her go-to posse in style. Arriving alongside her bestie Blake Lively, Swift donned a shimmery black $2,335 Clio Peppiatt mini dress with stars, a moon, and clouds embroidered in rhinestones, tapping into her “Midnights” era. And of course, the “Anti-Hero” singer finished the look off with her emblem red lipstick look.

Swift and the Gossip Girl alum first pulled up to the famed Nolita restaurant Freemans. They exited their blacked-out Suburban and were instantly serenaded with the “Happy Birthday” song by paparazzi, according to a video circulating on social media.

Aside from Lively – who sported a leather maxi dress and tall Christian Louboutin lace-up boots – several other stars showed up to support Swift on her big day. Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, Antoni Porowski, Zoë Kravitz, Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry, and Jack Antonoff were among the icons spotted leaving the big event.

Unfortunately, the guest of honour’s new beau wasn’t able to attend the party due to a scheduling conflict. Travis Kelce was forced to stay back in Kansas City for mandatory team practice ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Rumours were swirling before the party, pinning the NFL player as the planner for Swift’s birthday blow out. Speaking to Life & Style, a source said: “He’s arranged a very intimate, romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends.”

But despite the speculation, Kelce was only able to celebrate with the “Fifteen” artist on Monday at a Christmas-themed bar in Missouri.

Earlier in the day, Swift reportedly received a package of peonies, white roses, and several other extravagant arrangements to her apartment in the city, according to Page Six. The frontwoman also allegedly spent time at The Box nightclub on Wednesday night, per the outlet’s report.

In Swift fashion, the pop sensation surprised her fans with a gift on her birthday – the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (Extended Version) available to rent on Prime Video. After breaking box office records, amounting to $250m in ticket sales globally, Swift’s concert film was moved to the popular streaming service with an added three bonus tracks.

Selena Gomez honours Taylor Swift on Instagram for her 34th birthday (Selena Gomez on Instagram)

For $19.89, people in the US, Canada, and UK are now able to rent the movie for 48 hours. Underneath a promotional video for the release, Swift wrote: “I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu.”

“Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including ‘Long Live’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Wildest Dreams’ at home,” she contined. “PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!”

However, contrary to Swift’s predictions, the internet didn’t slam her for being a millennial. Instead, fans expressed frustration over the price to rent the movie. Angry individuals took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confess their anger over the high price tag for a limited ownership time.

“This is a mess. What was she thinking?” one person remarked, while another wrote: “Happy birthday Taylor Swift or whatever but girl I’m not giving you $20 for 48 hours of the movie I’m sorry GIVE US THE OPTION TO BUY.”

A blunt user said: “I’m sorry but almost $20 to RENT the film is way too much. I would be wanting to buy it for that price. @taylorswift13 you can’t keep raising the prices so it’s nice numbers for you because it’s not worth it for some of us.”

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representative for a comment.