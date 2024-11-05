Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Taylor Swift’s brother Austin Swift saved one fan dressed as Travis Kelce from being kicked out of the Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis.

The Midnights performer finished her second show in Indiana on November 2, performing for a packed stadium that included her 32-year-old brother, Austin. During the show, Austin stopped a security guard who was removing a fan from the crowd who was trying to get the Kansas City Chiefs player to notice her.

In footage shared by the fan’s sibling on TikTok, which has now been viewed over 1.9 million times, you can see her sister dressed in head-to-toe football gear with a Chiefs-branded jersey and helmet. The girl attempts to walk over to the blocked-off private section where Kelce is but she’s immediately interrupted by one bearded security guard pushing her backward.

“He needs to go out. No, this is not allowed,” the guard said in the clip.

At this point, Austin rushed over, telling the guard to “not put hands on people.” The “Fifteen” singer’s younger brother then apologized to the fan for the aggressive treatment.

“Sorry about that. I’m sorry about that,” he told her. “It’s a really cool costume.”

Austin Swift (right) ensured the fan was okay and gave her a handful of guitar picks ( TikTok/Getty )

Austin turned to the guard to ensure everything was “all good.” He said: “We’re all good here. We’re good here, right? Everybody’s good?”

Before heading back to his seat, Austin handed the fan a handful of guitar picks and added: “You guys enjoy the concert have a great night. This is amazing by the way. Have a great night.”

Throughout the altercation, Kelce was focused on his girlfriend’s performance, unaware of the female fan trying to get his attention in his uniform.

In the comments section of the video, many viewers praised Austin for intervening.

“I love that her entire family monitors the crowd like that stadium is their actual HOUSE! That was gracious hosting behavior and they truly work hard to make sure everyone is having a good time,” one person wrote.

A second said: “Papa and Mama swift definitely raised some amazing humans.”

“Requesting Mama & Papa Swift release a parenting book please,” another added.

The Swift family stepped out on Monday night to support their daughter’s beau at his home game in Kansas City. The “22” singer was seen with her mom, mingling with Donna Kelce in one of Arrowhead Stadium’s private suites. Swift was also caught giggling with Brittany Mahomes – wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.