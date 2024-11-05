Taylor Swift shares ‘extremely important’ reminder with fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Taylor Swift shared an important reminder with her followers as she observed the end of the US leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The pop star said she couldn’t have asked for “a more magical way” to end the US shows, after playing to 207,000 fans in Indianapolis.

“I know I’ll be looking back on this weekend and smiling because it was just like a dreamscape, all of it,” Swift, 34, wrote. “Thank you to everyone who came out to see us on our last three American shows!”

She added: “And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that [Tuesday 5 November] is the US election and your last chance to vote.”

Swift announced her official endorsement of Kamala Harris in September, after watching the presidential debate between the Democratic candidate and Republican Donald Trump.

The “Karma” singer said she had been convinced that Haris “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them”.

She called Harris a “steady-handed, gifted leader” who would lead with “calm and not chaos”.

“Just like Kamala Harris, I, too, have been the underdog,” rapper Cardi B told the crowd during a special appearance at a rally in Milwaukee.

“I’ve been underestimated. My success belittled and discredited. We all knew Trump was a hustler… but hustling women out of their rights to their body is nasty work.”

Swift, who hails from the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, has a record of encouraging voter participation. After she encouraged her 284 million followers to register to vote in the 2024 election – her subsequent Instagram story with a link to the vote.gov site drew 337,826 visitors.

Swift sent potential voters to a government registration site in their droves after announcing her endorsement of Harris ( Getty Images )

Other music stars to have backed Harris include Madonna, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Cardi B, Rihanna, Azealia Banks, Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin, Usher, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry.

Perry appeared at a rally in Pittsburgh on the eve of the election, where she performed her songs “Dark Horse” and “Part of Me”, as well as delivering a speech in which she said she had known Harris since before she was a senator.

“I’ve always known her to fight for the most vulnerable, to speak up for the voiceless, and to protect our rights as women to make decisions about our own bodies,” she said.

“Yeah, go figure! I know she will protect my daughter’s future, your children’s future, and our family’s future. So, Pittsburgh, let’s make Kamala Harris the next president of the United States.”

Elsewhere, controversial rapper Azealia Banks made a dramatic endorsement switch as she lashed at “dirtbag” Elon Musk, while fellow rapper Sexyy Red also swapped sides.