Taylor Swift’s dad reveals thoughts on daughter’s exes to fellow flight passenger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A woman who was seated next to Taylor Swift’s father on a flight has recounted their conversation – including his thoughts on his daughter’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Moore, who works as a travel agent, was recently seatmates with the 14-time Grammy winner’s dad, Scott Swift, on a Southwest Airlines flight out of New Orleans, Louisiana. A clip posted to TikTok on Tuesday (October 29) showed footage of Moore and Scott sitting next to each other in the front row of the aircraft, as one fan wrote over the video: “Just Mr. Swift on my flight home from NOLA.”

Moore stitched the video, confirming that she was the passenger who sat next to Scott on the flight. Not only did she reveal that the “proud” 72-year-old dad couldn’t stop gushing over his daughter’s accomplishments, but she also shared what he thinks about the Kansas City Chiefs player.

“He did talk about how much he loves Travis for her, which was super cute,” Moore said in the TikTok, which has been viewed more than 369,000 times.

Scott allegedly told the woman that out of all of Swift’s boyfriends over the years, “Travis has made the biggest impact.”

open image in gallery Taylor Swift’s dad Scott Swift (left) says Travis Kelce ‘has made the biggest impact’ out of all his daughter’s boyfriends ( Getty Images/TikTok )

He apparently praised the NFL star’s “phenomenal” family too, as Moore said he knew Kylie Kelce’s father, Ed McDevitt, before Taylor began dating the football player. “He loves them together,” Moore said.

Elsewhere during their conversation, the TikToker noted that she was “not a massive fan” of the “Cruel Summer” singer. Still, that didn’t stop Scott from showing her “so many videos” from Swift’s recent Eras Tour stop in New Orleans.

“He is a talker, he is the sweetest man on planet Earth,” she said. “I did not have to even ask him questions and he was spilling every bit of how proud he is of Taylor.”

Moore captioned the video: “What an experience. Shoutout to the AMAZING SW flight attendants, Papa Swift, and our other seat buddy.”

open image in gallery Scott and Taylor Swift cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at Gillette Stadium in December 2023 ( Getty Images )

Scott Swift, affectionately called “Papa Swift” by the singer’s fans, is often seen at his daughter’s concerts handing out guitar picks and sandwiches to audience members. During her string of Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium last August, Scott greeted Swifties – the nickname given to Swift’s devoted fans – with plates full of chicken tenders.

Kelce, who’s been dating the “Bad Blood” singer since 2023, has previously given fans a glimpse into his relationship with Swift’s dad. Last year, the NFL player was seen dancing next to Scott at the singer’s concert in Argentina – the same night where Swift famously changed the lyrics in “Karma” to reflect her relationship with the Chiefs tight end.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang on stage, prompting the crowd to scream and applaud. In fact, Scott – who was wearing a Chiefs-themed lanyard at the concert – immediately tapped Kelce on the shoulder and clapped for him after the lyric change.

“Papa Swift’s reaction and the Chiefs lanyard he’s wearing. He’s sold,” one fan said in response, while another commented: “I’m sorry, it’s her dad that is the star of this!! He obviously already loves Travis. It’s the cutest and best reaction you’d want from your dad to the new man. I’m here for every moment, cringey or not!!!”