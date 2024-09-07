Fans gush over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s New York City date after Chiefs win

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Fans are swooning over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s latest date night after the Kansas City Chiefs won their first game of the NFL season.

The fan-favorite couple was spotted on a sweet outing in New York City on Friday, September 6. In a video posted to X by a fan, Kelce and Swift walked hand-in-hand into a pizza restaurant, Lucali, located in Brooklyn, New York.

For the occasion, the “Fortnight” singer stunned in an all-black outfit, including a sheer top – with a bandeau underneath – shorts, and blazers. She paired the outfit with black, knee-high, heeled boots, a quilted matching handbag, and silver and gold necklaces.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs tight end wore a nude sweater vest, black and gray striped pants, and black sneakers. He also had a black cap on, along with a gold watch and necklace.

On X, fans have gushed over Kelce and Swift’s – who’ve been dating since last year – appearance in New York City.

“They both look beautiful!!! Love to see that,” one wrote, while another added: “The power couple.”

“Waking up to see Tayvis [Taylor and Travis] out and about in NYC on a date night is so adorable,” a third tweeted.

A fourth social media user wrote: I am so happy for her! I hope she enjoys all the good times. I hope they have an amazing time with each other.”

The Grammy winner is a longtime fan of Lucali, as she was even spotted at the restaurant back in January, alongside her close friend Blake Lively.

Swift and Kelce’s date comes one day after the Chiefs won their first game of the 2024 NFL season. Unsurprisingly, Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer her boyfriend on, as he played in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. For the occasion, she wore a pair of over-the-knee red leather boots with a denim corset and matching shorts. She was also seen in a box sipping a drink and chatting with Kelce’s partners, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ( Getty Images )

The “Anti-Hero” singer is on her two-month break from the Eras Tour after its European leg ended in August. This free time in her usual busy work schedule allows her to attend many of the early season games. Her tour will resume in Miami in October before she has her last show in Vancouver in December.

Swift’s appearance at the game also comes days after Kelce’s dispelled breakup rumors. On September 3, an alleged breakup contract – which appeared to have the logo for Kelce’s PR team, Full Scope Public Relations – went viral, with the paperwork alleging that the athlete and Swift planned to announce their split on September 28. The document also claimed that the statement was being released three days “post-breakup” to “allow the initial media frenzy to settle down and ensure clarity.

However, Full Scope PR later revealed that this contract was fake while clarifying that the couple had no plans to announce their breakup.

“These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency,” a representative for Full Scope PR said in a statement to The Independent. “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

The New Heights podcast host also recently gushed over his relationship with the “All Too Well” singer. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Kelce opened up about his girlfriend’s interest in football, after his teammate Patrick Mahomes said that the Grammy-winner was “already drawing up plays” for the team. When Eisen asked if Mahomes’ comments were true, Kelce said it was, before explaining Swift’s method of understanding how football works.

“She has just been so open to learning the game – she didn’t know much about the rules and everything,” he explained. “I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it from the words to the music to even the releases and the music videos. She is so detailed I think she was just curious about the profession.”