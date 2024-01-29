Taylor Swift refuses to take credit for Chiefs win: ‘I didn’t do anything’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has refused to take the credit after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship NFL game and advanced to the Super Bowl.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday 28 January, the Grammy winner was attempting to quietly leave M&T Bank Stadium to head to an after-party to celebrate the Chiefs and Travis Kelce’s win when a fan noticed her and shouted, “You did that s**t!”

In the clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift responded to this comment by making it clear that she had nothing to do with the team making the Super Bowl. “I didn’t do anything,” she could be heard saying in response.

After Swift left, another fan could be heard shouting, “You ruined the NFL!”

The viral clip has sparked an outpouring of responses, with many people applauding Swift’s reaction. “Lmao I love that you can hear the laughter in her voice. Stay unbothered, babe,” one comment read.

“I don’t understand how they are yelling at her when she is not in charge of the cameraman panning to her,” another commenter pointed out.

The NFL spotlight on Swift is a topic that has been raised since she first started attending Chiefs games back in September 2023. At one point, the NFL was even accused of “overdoing” the Swift content by both Kelce brothers.

In one of their New Heights podcast episodes, Jason Kelce asked his brother plainly whether he thought the football league was “overdoing it” with the coverage of Swift during the game.

“I think everybody is just, like, overwhelmed,” the Chiefs tight end replied.

“Take away your feelings for Taylor,” Jason added. “What is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at the games?”

Seemingly beating around the bush, Kelce remarked: “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think...”

Before his younger brother could continue his thought, the Philadelphia Eagles player chimed in: “They’re overdoing it.”

“They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure,” Travis agreed. “Especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

Despite divided fan feelings about the coverage of Swift during football games, there is a chance that she will be watching Travis play one last time this season at the Super Bowl.

The Grammy winner has been able to show up to every Chiefs game during the last month of the regular football season, including the playoffs, because there was a break during the international leg of her Eras Tour. However, that tour is scheduled to start back up again on 7 February, when she will be performing in Tokyo, Japan, until 10 February.

Although the singer has not confirmed whether or not she will be in attendance at the Super Bowl, there are reports that she will be and she’ll get there with the help of time zones.

Kickoff for the big game will be at 6.30 pm ET and Tokyo is 14 hours ahead of the east coast. The assumption is that she will be leaving Japan at around midnight and then arriving in Las Vegas for the football game at around 8 to 10pm on Saturday, with a little less than 24 hours before the game starts.